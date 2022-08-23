As House of the Dragon continues to dominate the pop culture landscape following its Sunday night premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has entered the fray with an epic new trailer. While the show has been secretive about plot details, this latest preview goes heavy on a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her relentless pursuit to battle the forces of evil across Middle-Earth. However, the task is growing far too great for just one elf as Sauron, the greatest threat that Middle-Earth has ever faced, begins his ascent from the shadows.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power start streaming September 1 on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Thursday.