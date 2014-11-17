‘Can We Be Funny?’: Lorne Michaels’ 11 Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Appearances

It’s fitting that few people are aware of the work that Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels put in before he broke-through with the legendary sketch show and the Not Ready for Primetime Players more than 40 years ago.

Michaels isn’t the first name or even the 10th name you think of when you think about Saturday Night Live. He’s a behind-the-scenes kind of guy who went from being a writer on Canadian radio to a joke writer for Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In before it became his responsibility to hand-pick the cast, keep the lights on, and keep the trains running on time for Saturday Night Live. It’s not the sexiest job, but it’s the most important one and it’s seemingly perfect for Michaels and the show, two entities that experienced a concurrent five-year down period that began when Michaels left the show prior to the 1980 season.

Before Michaels settled into his role as unseen ringleader, though, he did try his hand at being an on-camera talent with the CBC’s The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour, a show similar to Laugh-In that was hosted by Michaels and his comedy partner, Hart Pomerantz.

The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour is a minor footnote in Michaels’ career now, but he has credited it as being the place where he “learned how to do television” and it’s also the place where he realized that he was “more interested in the production” than in “the performing.” Despite that realization, though, Michaels briefly considered hosting Weekend Update while the show was in its planning stages. He’s also spent a fair amount of time in front of the camera on SNL, playing himself — or a heightened version of himself. As these clips show, he’s not half bad at either.

The Check

Lorne Michaels’ most famous on-camera appearance on SNL has to be his mock offer to pay The Beatles $3,000 to reunite on the show after a promoter had offered the legendary band $50 million to reunite. It was ballsy, irreverent, and a perfect bit for the show’s thumb-in-the-eye style. It also nearly worked a week later when John Lennon and Paul McCartney pondered showing up to claim half the money.

While that legendary moment never came to be, Michaels did stretch the bit out over the years, upping the offer to $3,500, discussing it with George Harrison, and telling McCartney years later that Harrison had the money.

The 1985-1986 Season

When Michaels returned to the show after his five-year absence in 1985, the old magic didn’t automatically return with him. If anything, Michaels’ return season felt inferior to the previous star-studded season that had featured Billy Crystal and Martin Short.

Aware that the show was hemorrhaging, Michaels didn’t bullsh*t the audience. At season’s end, former New York Yankees manager and co-guest host Billy Martin lit the cast on fire as part of a cliffhanger before Michaels came in to rescue Jon Lovitz from the burning dressing room while everyone else was essentially left to die.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a clip of that sketch, but this wasn’t the first time that Michaels had some fun with the show’s woes in 1986. A few episodes prior, Michaels resigned to go take over a pro wrestling show. Replacing Lorne at SNL was Francis Ford Coppola, who came aboard to direct the show and deliver one of the strangest episodes in Saturday Night Live’s history, with new opening credits, theme music, and a different feel.

Above is a clip of Michaels explaining the change to a resistant cast that included Robert Downey Jr., Joan Cusack, Randy Quaid, and Anthony Michael Hall.

Entering The ’90s

When the show transitioned to the ’90s, Michaels was there to introduce viewers to a brave new world of jetpacks, Don Pardo baby tortoises, android Phil Hartmans, and a robot that spewed Jon Lovitz’s catchphrases. The effects and Michaels’ sorta-mullet are both terrible, but it’s worth it to see Michaels pop a “Re-Run Pill” and proclaim, “Mmm, Tony Danza!”

Steve Martin Sings and Cares

With rare exception, I’m not a big fan of Saturday Night Live‘s reliance on musical numbers during the monologue. They’re usually lifeless and overly goofy, but this grand Steve Martin-led song about not mailing in an episode is charming for the way that it includes the entire cast and allows longtime stage manager Joe Disco and a few other crew members a chance to get in on the action. It’s Michaels who steals the show, though, urging Martin to coast while getting a manicure before revealing a lovely fake voice that encourages Martin.

The whole thing is goofy as hell, but it certainly has a pulse.

Dennis Miller’s Last Show

Miller was one of the best Weekend Update anchors in the history of Saturday Night Live and someone I personally idolized as a kid, but this isn’t on the list because it was his last show. It’s here for Michaels’ uncharacteristically aggressive put-down of Jon Lovitz, who had left before the season to make Mom and Dad Save the World but who had come back on multiple occasions. I’m sure these remarks were all in good fun, but it was a hell of an elbow from the boss man.

This clip is also here because of Abraham Lincoln. I never noticed it before, but after going through a ton of Lorne Michaels clips, there is often a man dressed up as Abraham Lincoln in the background just hanging around backstage. That’s just another brilliant quirk about Michaels’ appearances, like the Beatles check running gag and Tracy Morgan’s demands for Lorne to get him a soda.

Chris Farley’s Vow Of Sobriety

In hindsight, it’s a gut-punch to see Chris Farley swearing a vow of sobriety to Lorne Michaels in an effort to host the show just two months before his untimely death, but I wouldn’t say that this is the show making fun of Farley’s self-destructive ways. To me, this is sketch is about the show addressing a real question about Farley’s ability to reign in his demons and perform, and they did that through comedy because that’s what the show does.