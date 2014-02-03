Lorne Michaels Talks Worst ‘SNL’ Host Ever, And Why The Show Produces So Many Conservatives

If you’re a fan of Saturday Night Live, its history, and the guy who has been running the show for most of its run, Lorne Michaels, then the full New York Magazine interview with him is a must read. There aren’t a lot of great headline-making statements in the interview, but it is fascinating to hear Lorne Michaels discuss the show, the audition process, Seth Meyers’ departure, Jimmy Fallon’s take-over on The Tonight Show, and the minority problem on SNL with typical candor. The guy is unshakeable. It’s a long piece, but it’s worth the read. However, if you don’t have the time to spare, here were my favorite takeaways:
On why it helps that Jimmy Fallon — unlike Letterman — is not an ironic guy:
Well, when you compare it to what we were doing in the seventies or Sam Kinison in the eighties and nineties—that’s all still out there, in the clubs. But Jimmy has always just been a great entertainer—a real host. Like Carson, he wants you to be comfortable on his show. He’s looking for how to get the best out of you. He’s not looking to score off some mistake you’ve made or you misspoke. I think that’s why people relax on his show and enjoy him.
On why he doesn’t have a Twitter account (and this is the best quote):
I don’t tweet for a very simple reason, which is that I drink.
On political comedy, and why the SNL hasn’t done many political sketches this season:
Republicans are easier for us than Democrats. Democrats tend to take it personally; Republicans think it’s funny. But we’re not sitting here every week going, “We’ve really got to do the First Family.” This week, our cold open is about three big stories. We have Piers Morgan interviewing A-Rod, Chris Christie, and Justin Bieber. We’re doing more of that kind of thing than stuff about Benghazi or the new budget agreement. The country has lost interest in it. I can’t tell you why. It’s no less important, but in some way you can’t do health care more than twice, at which point there’s just nothing left. But Jay Pharoah does a really good Obama.
On how SNL manages to create so many conservatives — Victoria Jackson, Jon Lovitz, Dennis Miller, Norm MacDonald, Colin Quinn, Jim Downey, and Adam Sandler — a rarity for comedy:
Well, let’s put Victoria in a separate category. When she arrived here, she was married to a fire-eater. Then she married an old boyfriend who was a cop. She was always deeply Christian. I would say Norm is more cranky than political. I love Norm. We’re both Canadian. I think Downey grew up with parents who were Kennedy Democrats and then he evolved. But we’ve never been agenda people. Our job—and it sounds too grand to say and none of us ever say it—is speaking truth to power. I’m registered as an Independent, not because everything that we do would be undermined if we were partisan—Jon Stewart has that role. Us? Theoretically, whoever it is in power, we’re against them.
On advice he gives to cast members who come to him saying they want to leave to do movies:
The advice I give most often is, build a bridge to the next thing. When it’s solid enough, walk across it. Don’t go because somebody promised you this or somebody promised you that. You’re a star on SNL. That does not automatically mean you’ll be a star in everything else you touch. I just saw Ana Gasteyer downstairs. You see her in Wicked—that’s where she wanted to be, and she got there. I think when Will Ferrell left, he’d already had three movies that worked. Kristen did Bridesmaids. It was the biggest hit ever that summer. Then she came back and did another season. That’s Kristen. … What I discovered after the first five years was that talented people tend to move on and less talented people tend to be the most loyal. It’s rare that you find both.
On whether Lorne Michaels really said that Steven Seagal was the worst host ever:
That was in a sketch. It’s an Al Franken joke. Nicolas Cage was hosting, and he said, “I’m going to be the worst host ever.” I just read it off a card: “No, that was Steven Seagal.” I think the Steven Seagal show was just a really hard week. I’m not sure, on an objective level, that he was necessarily the worst.
Then it was Milton Berle, right?
No, Milton Berle I was just not prepared for. I’m more sympathetic to him now than I was then, in 1979. He had ruled this place for so many years, and we were these kids telling him no. In the middle of the monologue, a steel pipe hit the floor, which had never happened before. Milton went, “Uh-oh, NBC just dropped another show.” I see the stagehand, who was an old stagehand here that Milton knew. I said, “Willy, what happened?” He said, “Milton told me to drop this pipe.” I said, “Milton, we don’t do planned ad-libs.” He put his hand on my shoulder and went, “I know. Satire. Don’t worry, I’ll make it CBS.”
He wanted to close the show with “September Song,” him and a piano. Just before he went on to do it, he treated me like I was a child again, which half made me laugh, but half was like, Hey! He said, “Don’t worry, the standing ovation is all set.” The host has ten seats, and suddenly he starts singing and ten people in the balcony stand up. No one else is standing up. It was just bizarre. The idea of the arranged standing ovation is just a part of show business that we were trying to separate ourselves from. We all get there eventually, I guess.
Source: Vulture
I like how Lorne makes sure to state that the show is not responsible for turning Victoria Jackson into Lady Benghazi McTrutherlot.
Yeah, but who does he blame for all the shitty movies he’s produced that are based on one-joke characters that he beats into the ground long before the script is written?
“What I discovered after the first five years was that talented people tend to move on and less talented people tend to be the most loyal.”
*cough* Kenan *cough*
When will he leave?
Do you mean Tim Meadows? Who I loved, by the way.
fred armisen? very talented, very loyal to the show.
same with sadakis
Before we all start pointing fingers as cast members keep in mind that just because they were funny in a sketch doesn’t mean they wrote the sketch. Lorne is measuring talent from behind the scenes.
@County Of Kings – Sudeikis did a standard 8 year run, and was flaky starting in the 7th season about whether or not he wanted to even be there. Not to mention he, objectively, is a popular leading role comedic actor.
@County – dammit, i misread your comment completely. ignore all that
Let’s make an exception for the Black comedians, because, come on, it’s not like Hollywood gives them a lot of opportunities. If you’re not a shrill guy who screams a lot, or a fan of ugly sweaters, it’s pretty tough even when you’re successful.
When you see it…
Ironic that Lorne’s statement about tweeting would make a great tweet.
Everything Jon Stewart does is undermined by his partisanship, Calling out the Uproxx Golden Calf, well done Lorne Michaels!
I wish we could blame all the shitty tweets on drinking.
“whoever it is in power, we’re against them….unless they take it personally…so yeah, unless they’re liberals”
eh, they made fun of Clinton plenty.
Obama has been notoriously hard to lampoon or turn into a “joke” character, not just on SNL but on most shows that try to do it. He’s too reserved to really mock, regardless of how you feel about his policies.
@dissident: I think you’re right. Obama’s quote-unquote coolness isn’t so much a personality as it is a blank slate for people to see what they want to see: Messiah, prophet, hipster, Kenyan Muslim Communist, whatever.
On the other hand, there’s plenty to mock about the people who worship Obama–but these writers are too myopic to see the opportunity.
Well, that’s not really what I said but I’m not surprised you interpreted it that way.
I don’t know if seven conservatives out of 140 cast members and almost 40 years on the air counts as “so many” conservatives.
Yeah, I was kinda thinking the same thing. But compared to the general population of the world they inhabit (show biz and/or NYC) that’s a pretty sizable percentage.
Dennis Miller talks about the SNL environment sometimes on his radio show and describes it as a real dog-eat-dog situation where everybody has to fight to get his material on the air…a “marketplace” if you will. It might be that the experience of having to be better than your competitors drives (some) people like him to consider the advantages of merit-based rewards.
Lovitz isn’t even a conservative, just a democrat who thinks Obama’s over the line
I believe Daniel Craig was the worst host ever.
According to Tina Fey, it was Adrien Brody.
Democrats have no sense of humor.
So in the same interview he said “We don’t make fun of Democrats because they take it personally” and “It’s our job to speak truth to power?” I agree Obama isn’t nearly as fun/easy to make fun of as Bush, but that’s some bullshit.
And he shits on Stewart for being a partisan satirist? That’s….like most all satire?
Methinks Lorne could be a bit envious of how Stewart and the Daily Show can come up with funny/brilliant stuff to joke about politics in four shows per week, while SNL struggles to do so in one sketch per week.
“Theoretically, whoever it is in power, we’re against them.”
Right, Lorne. Unless it is a democrat. Then you’re tossing them softballs and kissing a$$. Why are you so afraid of making fun of the current president? Because he’s black? Because he’s a liberal democrat? Because you’re toeing the political line?
you do realize that the clinton lewinsky scandal was basically a two year story line right?
Politics?!?!?!/1
RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE
Next time can someone ask him why Weird Al has never been on the show? It seems like a no-brainer to me.
I don’t really see Weird Al’s humor meshing with SNL’s all that much, really. Al’s a much more gentle and clean comedian than SNL is used to and Al as a host would frankly bulldoze most of the cast. But, hey, he’s got a good relationship with Lorne Michaels.
What gets me is how Paul Ryan’s plan was called bullshit on the Vice-Presidential cold open, but yet no mention of Obama’s plan for the budget. This double standard was astounding to me, but now that Lorne explains it, I see why Obama’s plan was never called out.
I’m a Twisted, R.N. grandma. *SNL has ALWAYS found and given “Lottery” opportunities to Many Truly talented people. HOWEVER, It has ALways been a 90 minute parade of mediocrity .. HALF of it Commercials. * It survived So Long 4 TWO Main Reasons. (1.) The NEWS UPDATE SEGMENT. (2) There has NEVER BEEN ANY Serious Effort by Any CoMpeTiTion. ****NOT Sarcastically @ ALL, Mr. Michaels is one of Earth’s grandest Comic Scouts. ** The Joke in the hospital I work in (and anyone whose Ever worked @ a Hospital for Any time period knows, Some of the Funniest people “Come out and perform”, when things get slow.) Is “You Remember when SNL was Really Funny? *ANSWER: Neither do I. General Rule for close to 40 Years is 3-6 truly talented Comic steches , in 90 minutes. * The Truth sucks NBC but U been Sucking , ALL the Way to The BANK. * So kudos for furthering the Reality of Late Night TV’s “phoning it true stereotype.” God Bless the Royal Scam. . . . . . . . .