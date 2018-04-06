Netflix Debuts A Chilling First Look At Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith In ‘Lost In Space’

#Trailers #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
04.06.18

When it was first revealed that Netflix had cast Parker Posey as the villainous Dr. Smith in its upcoming reboot of Lost in Space, the move was met with equal parts celebration and caution. Judging by the hints provided by the first trailer for the series, however, many of these concerns were immediately forgotten. And judging by a chilling new featurette released by Netflix on Friday, it seems that Posey’s take on the show’s (and film’s) mysterious antagonist will by no means be a disappointment. In fact, it just might be an upgrade.

In both the original series and the 1998 film adaptation, Dr. Smith was the physician in charge of assessing the Robinson family’s health for the Jupiter II mission. Jonathan Harris and Gary Oldman played these versions respectively, but now it’s Posey’s turn, and judging by the “Mr. Dr. Smith” video above, her interpretation of the story’s infamous villain sounds like it’s best yet. Like when Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) asks her how she manages to keep all of her secrets intact and away from prying eyes and ears.

“You have to find the place inside where you put things you don’t want anyone else to know,” Smith responds. “Where it can’t hurt you or anyone else. It’s just part of the job.” Meanwhile, cuts of Smith donning a wig as a disguise, seemingly opening an airlock to eject someone out into space, and other horrors (possibly) of her own devisings splash across the screen. Then again, the good doctor says it all with a smile, so who knows? Netflix subscribers will find out on Friday, April 13th when the show begins streaming.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers#Netflix
TAGSFIRST LOOKLOST IN SPACENETFLIXPARKER POSEYTRAILERS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 43 mins ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 7 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP