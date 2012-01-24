Lots of People Watched ‘Untouchable’

In last Friday’s Weekend Preview, I led with a reminder about the Lifetime Original Movie Drew Peterson: Untouchable, starring Rob Lowe and featuring the universe-altering line of dialogue, “I’m untouchable, bitch.” At the end of the entry, after saying how overjoyed I was by that line, I wrote “That said, there is no chance I watch this movie.” Well, I have a confession to make to you, readers: I am a liar. I watched THE MESS out of it. And I was far from alone:
The Lifetime Original Movie Drew Peterson: Untouchable drew 5.8 million viewers in its premiere on Saturday to become the most watched movie on cable in two years — since Lifetime’s The Pregnancy Pact on January 23, 2010. It edged the January 2011 hit The Craiglist Killer (5.4 million) in total viewers, though it trailed behind in adults 25-54 (2.5 million vs. 2.7 million) and all key demos, ranking as the Lifetime’s highest-rated movie since then. [Deadline]
I don’t want to mince words here, so let me get right to the point: this movie was GLORIOUS. I’m openly in the tank for campy, over-the-top movies, and Drew Peterson: Untouchable was that times a million with hilarious mustaches and Chicago accents thrown in for good measure. If those types of movies are your thing, first of all, we would get along famously, and second of all, if you see it on your guide someday, save it on your DVR. Trust me on this. After all, I’m the guy who wrote the definitive piece of literature about the movie Karate Dog. I know what I’m talking about.
To illustrate my point, I’ve posted a video of highlights from the movie that the heroes at Vulture put together. After watching it, I think you’ll agree that the people responsible for Drew Peterson: Untouchable should ask for a box when they get to the Emmys to carry all their trophies out,
I got to watch some of this before I headed out for the night. HOLY SHITBALLS. I made sure to DVR the rest. This thing needs to be added to the Library of Congress, ASAP.
I also showed my support. I didn’t catch the end, though.
Those highlights were glorious.
Holy shit. I have never wanted to watch a TV movie so badly in my life. Damn you Canada and your lack of Lifetime!
Oh man, The Pregnancy Pact was a beaut. Lifetime might be on to something if they corner the market on these “ripped form the headlines” ( and then sat on until people can scarcely believe crap like this could ever happen) things.
Ohthankgod. I felt so alone, I thought I was the only one.
Why do I get this guy confused with the guy in California who killed his pregnant wife?
That was Scott Peterson and he too was nicknamed Big Daddy.
I blame Nancy Grace.
Eeep. I thought they were the same too.
I initially wondered, if The Big Bang Theory is so popular, why would Kaley Cuoco need to do this? Then, I realized that if someone said “Robe Lowe with a mustache” to me, I’d probably sign on for anything, too.
I watched like three minutes of this before my wife changed the channel. I got to see the part where he was banging his wife, his kid walks in and then he gets up naked to show the kid who’s the man of the house. Glorious, glorious writing there.
Drew Peterson wouldn’t have let his wife change the channel.
Don’t worry, she “fell down some stairs” later on.
I watched the shit out of it, and it was fantastic and terrible. I couldn’t have had more fun watching it.
That was the finest sight these eyes have even seen.
Not only did I watch it and really enjoy it, but I also managed to annoy my wife when I paused the movie to rant about a sports related inaccuracy. Right after his 3rd wife was found dead, Peterson/Traeger is shooting hoops with his boys in the driveway. The youngest is wearing a Derrick Rose jersey. The 3rd wife was killed in 2004. Derrick Rose wasn’t drafted by the Bulls until 2008. COME ON, LIFETIME!
^Also the Marian Hossa Blackhawks jersey.