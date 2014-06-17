‘Louie’ Tries To Get Lucky In The Season 4 Finale

You may recall two weeks ago when Louie got to kiss Pamela. Well he managed to upgrade to a real date, where they got to see real art.
After some time under the stars
and some live sexting…
Louie got lucky!
It seems the kids approve.
As does Todd Barry.
The only good part of that was the Maron cameo. Such a huge difference between last week’s greatest thing I’ve ever seen on television and this weird mess.
Pamela is pure id, and perfect for Louie to that extent.
She’s also the worst person in the world because she’s pure id.
Louie is a fucking choad, the kind of guy who obsesses over not taking his shirt off for sex or when his dick and balls are just swinging in the breeze; who wants “normal” gestures of affection, but wouldn’t know what to do with himself if they were expected of him.
Finally, Maron is the fucking worst. Friendships work both ways, you self-obsessed motherfucker.
The art gallery scene was pretty great. And nice bunny head call back.
You want a nice relationship where you express your feelings, Louie?
Yeah, so did the fat lady.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I could not help but notice…Louie is physically smooth. Like a dolphin.