‘Louie’ Tries To Get Lucky In The Season 4 Finale

Contributing Writer
06.17.14 7 Comments

You may recall two weeks ago when Louie got to kiss Pamela. Well he managed to upgrade to a real date, where they got to see real art.

After some time under the stars

lucky

and some live sexting…

sextiing

Louie got lucky!

It seems the kids approve.

ass

As does Todd Barry.

