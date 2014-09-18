The ‘Louie’ Casting Director Reveals Why Louis C.K.’s TV Kids Are White But Their Mother Is Black

Louie is obviously a series that’s always been very experimental in regards to format, subject matter and casting. I won’t get too into that since people who are far more articulate than I am have said many more words on the topic. However, one thing that’s always struck me as odd is that while Louie’s ex-wife, played by actress Susan Kelechi Watson, is obviously African-American — Louie’s daughters, Jane and Lilly, are white.
And not just white, but fair-skinned, blonde haired Nordic-looking white. So what was the logic behind this? Business Insider spoke with Louie’s casting director, Gayle Keller on the subject, and she shed some light onto the decision:
“We play around with ethnicities. Janet is African American, but both of their kids are white and Louie’s white so how does that work? Look, it probably doesn’t make sense but Louie wanted to cast someone to play his on-screen ex-wife who was unlike his real ex-wife,” casting director Gayle Keller tells Business Insider. “He didn’t want that much reality in this show.”
“We auditioned people who were African American and white, we auditioned both,” explains Keller. “We didn’t limit ourselves to someone who was just Caucasian. Louis just felt that the woman who we cast [Watson] was best for the part and she happened to be African American and he didn’t care about that. He didn’t feel like he had to explain that in any way and have two Caucasian children and an African American wife.”
Keller also revealed why they made the decision to make Janet white in the season four flashback, saying that they auditioned actresses who were African American, Caucasian, and Asian. I actually did not even realize that was supposed to be Janet, and figured it was some other ex-wife that came before Janet, which is exactly why I don’t write think pieces on Louie.
“Ethnicity is not what was important for that role,” says Keller. “It was more about the fact that we wanted someone who just understood the character immediately. All of the actors who come in to audition go on tape and they only get the material when they get to the audition. Everything is a cold reading because Louis likes when actors are not that prepared and forced to go with their instincts.”
Anyway, there you go, mystery solved. Louis CK doesn’t see race, you guys, he sees people. We’re basically all just a bunch of neanderthals for wondering in the first place.
I remember realizing that was supposed to be Janet in the flashback and it gave me a whole new appreciation for Louis and the show.
Yeh I had no idea that was supposed to be Janet in the flashback. I also don’t think the actress who plays her is very good but maybe I’m just racist?
I think the actress is really good, she just gets the Skylar White treatment in that she mainly appears when Louie is having a problem with the kids or some other responsibility. What episode was the flashback to a white Janet in? I can’t remember that…
it was this past season. flashback shows them in a hotel room as they decide “shit… we need to divorce”, before having sex just one last time. oops.
She’s fucking perfect.
Louis is such a fever dream I had assumed for a long time there was just no canon to follow. He pretty much always has the two kids but outside of that he has an ex-wife when necessary.
I think there is a bit of canon because when he goes home one night after leaving his TV show, he gets his daughter from his wife and although she isn’t shown her white arm is I thought.
Oh and she’s in the divorce episode, well part of her is anyways.
Whatevs. The real mystery I want solved is why the show is called “Louie” when his name is “Louis.”
Answer: Didn’t want people calling the show “Lewis.”
@Velocityknown , you’re all wrong. The real reason is because the theme song would sound stupid if it were “Louis, Louis, Louis, Louiiis.Louis Louis you’re gonna die.”
I figured it was for the same reason Louie’s manager is played by a kid. Mainly, to fuck with the audience.
or the manager is a kid to make a comment on Louie’s contempt for that profession?
It was a good hearted dig at his real manager, who he is very much a fan of.
I just assumed it was Janet Jackson and she pulled a switchsie.
Ohhh did not know that was supposed to be Janet. Thought he was just telling a random story.
Hasn’t Louis himself said all of that multiple times publicly?
Came in here to say the same thing. It’s been explained multiple times. Doesn’t seem all that important either.
I’ve heard him talk about it on O&A, not really much else but I didn’t do a research project or anything.
So why did they switch actresses from the first to second season?
It’s to make the point that the kids on the show, sadly, got their dad’s genes.
I always believed that the theme was: flip ’em upside down and they all look the same anyway….
I was wondering how some old ugly white dude could pull that hot young black women
He explained this on an appearance on O&A. I loved his reasoning of when a black woman tells you to get a job, it just feels a bit heavier, or something like that I don’t remember his exact wording.
Good for Louis CK: genetics are racist, man.
I thought he said it was because being yelled at by a black lady is more impactful than by a white lady.