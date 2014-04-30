Louis C.K. Talks About Dicks A Lot. So Here’s A Supercut Of Louis C.K. Talking About Dicks.

The new season of Louie is fast approaching, and we expect the fourth season of Louis C.K.’s outstanding show to be stocked with a revolving door of ladies and plenty of dick jokes.

How many dick jokes? If Louie‘s historical dick-joking patterns hold up, we can expect to get at least 60 seconds of dick jokes. That’s because the fine folks at Digg compiled the following supercut of Louis C.K.’s dick jokes from the show’s first three seasons, and came away with more than three full minutes of dick jokes. That’s a lot of dick jokes.

