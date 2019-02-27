The ‘90210’ Revival With The Original Cast Is Officially Happening, But With A Twist

02.27.19

On Wednesday, Fox announced that the long-rumored Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot featuring the original cast is actually going to happen. Well… kind of. The original show cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will all be a part of the six-part limited event series, but instead of it being a “true” reboot or revival, it’s actually going to be more of sendup of peak TV‘s current penchant for nostalgic rehashings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the limited series will see Priestly, Garth, Zierling, Carteris, Green and Spelling “play heightened versions of themselves shopping a [Beverly Hills, 90210] reboot.” Spelling and Garth have, along with The CW’s 90210 writers Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, concocted the alternative revival take and have been developing for the past few years. As for fellow original cast members Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, neither THR nor Fox’s official press release indicated if they would be involved.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox, said that the original series “left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation.” What’s more, he added, “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA — bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters — and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

The participants took to social media to help make the announcement.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

