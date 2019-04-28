Lupita Nyong’o Has A Theory That Compares ‘Game Of Thrones’ To ‘Us’

MONKEYPAW PRODUCTIONS

There may not seem to be much overlap between Game of Thrones and Jordan Peele’s Us. One’s a deathless fantasy TV show that will live on in prequels and spin-offs long after its final season; the other is a one-off, cryptically metaphorical horror film that may or may not get a sequel. But ahead of tonight’s big battle, the latter’s star has an elaborate theory that doesn’t connect them so much as claim they may have something in common.

Lupita Nyong’o, the Oscar-winning actress who played both the heroine and her “tethered” doppelgänger in the box office behemoth, went to Twitter to lay out, over several tweets, her theory. And her theory is this: The “tethered” people of Us are a lot like the White Walkers of Game of Thrones. We’ll let the 12 Years a Slave alum lay it out.

Coming to think of it, the Tethered (#UsMovie) and the White Walkers (#GameOfThrones) have quite a bit in common:

1. They come in silence but not in peace

2. They won't stop until they kill errrrrrrrrybody

3. They wear block colors pic.twitter.com/skChsjmZfW — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 28, 2019

4. They have a signature weapon pic.twitter.com/c6dUO7SrtQ — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 28, 2019

5. Their death stare does half the job

6. Their leaders could use some edge tamer pic.twitter.com/htnhdsmAFS — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 28, 2019