Marc Maron And Many Others Mourned The Death Of Director Lynn Shelton

Saturday brought news that comedic actor Fred Willard had died at age 86, but another Hollywood death was equally shocking. News spread Saturday that director Lynn Shelton had died suddenly as a result of a blood illness. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the director, 54, played a big role in the independent film circuit and was involved in a number of beloved films. She also served as a director for television, helming episodes of Glee, Mad Men and more recently, The Morning Show.

Much like Willard’s passing, news of Shelton’s death sparked an outpouring of support and grief from those that knew and worked with her. Shelton’s partner, Marc Maron, also released a statement about her death on Saturday.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Shelton’s partner, comedian Marc Maron, indicated that the director collapsed after having been ill for a week. “I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well,” he wrote. “It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment.”

He called her a “beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist,” adding, “her spirit was pure joy.” He went on to say, “She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous sad loss.”

Others in film and TV soon joined in mourning her loss, including Ava DuVernay, who shared a touching story about Shelton’s influence on her career.

The showrunner for Apple TV+’s Dickenson shared memories of Shelton, who directed two episodes in 2019.

Others involved in Dickenson also shared memories of Shelton.

It was a sentiment that rang true throughout Hollywood on what’s been a sad weekend of news.

