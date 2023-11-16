Macaulay Culkin Jeopardy
Jeopardy Productions
TV

Macaulay Culkin’s ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Appearance Was Greeted With A Lot Of… Thirst

Famously salty Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer went on record to declare that he was not impressed by this season’s Celebrity Jeopardy! lineup. Come on, who doesn’t like some Christopher Meloni on their TV screen? I guess he’s not a fan. Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Brian Baumgartner (The Office), and an array of other contestants were lined up, but what really seems to get the people going is some Macaulay Culkin.

You read that correctly. The year is 2023, and people are here for the former Home Alone star and Pizza Underground vocalist/kazooist, and this is probably an overdue move for him. As the show highlighted on Twitter, Mr. @IncredibleCulk has been a clue on Jeopardy! over 40 times.

If you missed the episode, it’s now available to stream on Hulu. As Access Hollywood noted on Twitter, he makes these faces.

Granted, Culkin did not win. He lost to Rachel Dratch, but people were still here for the first Culkin who ever became famous. From remarks like “b*tch he look GOOD! Is he canceled? or can I stare alittle bit?” to “drooling over how healthy and gorgeous Macaulay Culkin is,” the thirst ran rampant.

Mayim Bialik sure is missing out on a lot these days.

Listen To This
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×