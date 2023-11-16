Famously salty Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer went on record to declare that he was not impressed by this season’s Celebrity Jeopardy! lineup. Come on, who doesn’t like some Christopher Meloni on their TV screen? I guess he’s not a fan. Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Brian Baumgartner (The Office), and an array of other contestants were lined up, but what really seems to get the people going is some Macaulay Culkin.

You read that correctly. The year is 2023, and people are here for the former Home Alone star and Pizza Underground vocalist/kazooist, and this is probably an overdue move for him. As the show highlighted on Twitter, Mr. @IncredibleCulk has been a clue on Jeopardy! over 40 times.

Did you know that @IncredibleCulk has been a #Jeopardy! clue 42 times? Watch him on #CelebrityJeopardy! TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/rmJOBkLikw — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) November 15, 2023

If you missed the episode, it’s now available to stream on Hulu. As Access Hollywood noted on Twitter, he makes these faces.

Macaulay Culkin is trying his luck at 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' just in time for the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/dJznPLEJhm — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 16, 2023

Granted, Culkin did not win. He lost to Rachel Dratch, but people were still here for the first Culkin who ever became famous. From remarks like “b*tch he look GOOD! Is he canceled? or can I stare alittle bit?” to “drooling over how healthy and gorgeous Macaulay Culkin is,” the thirst ran rampant.

Guess I haven’t heard Macaulay Culkin speak since he hit puberty because I was not expecting him to sound like that! #CelebrityJeopardy — Lisa (@LMStone68) November 16, 2023

Watching Celebrity Jeopardy and drooling over how healthy and gorgeous Macaulay Culkin is… what?! I hope he wins. 🤣😅❤️ — Ashton Pruitt (@onairwithashton) November 16, 2023

I’m sitting here watching celebrity jeopardy, because I’m 75 years old, and Macaulay Culkin is on. And bitch he look GOOD! Is he canceled? or can I stare alittle bit? 👀 — MOVE (@odayhart) November 16, 2023

I fully endorse this! Also, really enjoyed watching @IncredibleCulk on @CelebJeopardy last night. Have a great day everyone! https://t.co/VJeubVoAC8 — Derek Tonkin (@derektonkin) November 16, 2023

Love Macaulay!!! — Aliah (@AliahXtine) November 16, 2023

I haven't watched #Jeopardy lately, but you best believe I tuned in for @IncredibleCulk ! — Rhydonna Hyden (@RhydonnaHyden) November 16, 2023

Can we appreciate how well @IncredibleCulk looks and sounds on @Jeopardy tonight 🫡 — Michael Little (@lttl03) November 16, 2023

@IncredibleCulk as a contestant is the only thing that could EVER get me to watch @Jeopardy — Terry (@terrylk73) November 16, 2023

Mayim Bialik sure is missing out on a lot these days.