Macaulay Culkin Is Making A Documentary About His Midlife Crisis

In 2020, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin shocked the world when he admitted that he is, in fact, 40 years old. Well, now he’s 41, but the earth-shattering news brought tears to older millennial eyes when we collectively realized: our childhood idol is getting old. Okay, not that old, but still. Culkin is harnessing his fear into something good: making a new docuseries aptly titled Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis.

The series will follow Culkin as he checks off bucket list items and travels the world while processing aging and fatherhood, which will be interesting since many view Culkin as a perpetual child after starring in the classic Home Alone series.

Jonathan and Simon Chinn, co-founders of Lightbox, the team that will bring Culkin’s series to life, said in a statement:

Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever — a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and a hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band. Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us, he’s having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who’s soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project!

Culkin joked, “Wow, Lightbox. Thanks for reminding me I’m in my 40s. Well, rather than make a big deal about it I figure we should just make a show about it. Makes sense.”

The actor recently welcomed a child with former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song, while his brother Kieran is off bragging about Macaulay’s first SNL hosting job.