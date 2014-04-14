‘Mad Men’ Discussion: ‘Pay Attention. This Is The Beginning of Something.’

“This is the beginning of something,” Freddy Rumsen says, delivering lines we’d later learn were written by Don Draper. This is how the seventh and final season of Mad Men begins, and appropriately, it’s a pitch for Accutron Watches, a popular time piece manufactured by Bulova that, not coincidentally, began to lose its popularity in 1969 after the Seiko Astron, the first mass-produced quartz movement watch, hit store shelves. The Seiko was easier and cheaper to produce, and that’s one of the themes running through the premiere episode: Clients are looking to cut costs, and full-service firms like Sterling Cooper & Partners (SC&P) may end up taking the brunt. The beginning of “something” is looking a lot like the beginning of the end.
Rumsen also pitches for his Accutron commercial a first-of-its-kind effect: Switching from black-and-white to color, transitioning from one era into another, a nod to Don Draper’s own struggles with that same transition; he’s hanging on to the past while the present moves ahead without him. He’s bi-coastal now, traveling back and forth between New York and Los Angeles to visit Megan, who he’s trying to hang onto though both Don and Megan know that he’s “a terrible husband.” He’s two months into his suspension, but he’s still collecting checks from SC&P, and as far as Megan knows he’s still going back to New York to work there.
Meanwhile, Megan is finding some success (and maybe some cocaine, too) in Los Angeles, landing a callback for a network pilot (SPOILER ALERT: She wasn’t cast). But she’s unsure of Don. She’s hesitant to make love to him because she doesn’t want to invest herself in something she knows she’s going to lose, especially because she knows that, once she gives in to Don’s charms, she’s right back in it, vulnerable, primed to have her heart broken by a man who doesn’t know any other way, as he demonstrates once again on his flight back home. Don meets a widow (Neve Campbell) who, interestingly, lost her husband to alcoholism, a fact that sits heavily with Don. Nevertheless, he flirts and he makes a connection with her, because Don Draper is a philandering a-hole. But instead of fighting it, Don seems to be owning up to it. Admitting it to himself.
But the thing that keeps him from sleeping with the widower is his work, even though he’s not even getting credit for it. He’s using Freddy Rumsen to pitch his ideas because Don wants to be a part of the game. He wants to be involved. It’s his lifeblood. For Don, women come and go. He’ll never find stability in women or in family; his only stability is in his work, and that lack is what leaves Don — by the end of the episode — drunk, crying, and freezing out on his patio, trying to wake himself from a nightmare of unemployment. His life, like that balcony door, is broken. He may be a terrible husband and a lousy father, but he’s a damn good ad man, and losing that is more painful than losing anything, or anyone, else.
While she may not want to admit it, no one values Don more than Peggy. Their connection continues to be strong, even through Freddy Rumsen’s pitches. Peggy wants to run with Don’s pitch, but Lou is “immune” to Peggy’s charms. Peggy just wants someone who values good work, someone who gives a damn, like Don did in his own way. Lou is a heel, a 9-5er who doesn’t take work home with him. He’s a passionless old ad man. Peggy, like Don, is adrift in a firm that no longer appreciates her and, what’s more, she’s still dealing with the grief of losing Ted, who stumbled in from Los Angeles (where he’s working with Pete on the Sunkist account) to inadvertently twist the knife in Peggy’s heart.
Don and Peggy are two halves of the same whole. They may be mentor or protege, but their relationship is symbiotic. They need each other. They feed off of each other, whether they’re working together or against one another.
One guy who refuses to be passed by is Roger Sterling, who, unlike Don, is plunging headfirst into the 1970s. He’s into free love. Hell, Roger Sterling was born for this. Commitment-free relationships with multiple partners, and an open bed? That’s Roger Sterling’s wheelhouse, if only his body can keep up with his mind. His daughter, Margaret, is into the spirit of 1969, too, in a different way. She’s apparently discovered some new-age way of thinking, which prompts her to forgive Roger for all his misdeeds, though Roger clearly liked it better the way it was before. At least he had some power over Margaret, and now that Margaret is on a forgiveness kick, he can’t even wield emotional abuse as a weapon.
Not everyone on Mad Men is adrift. Joan continues to prove her worth as a partner, filling in for one-eyed Ken Cosgrove on the Butler Shoes account, and ultimately putting her business savvy to good use. She and a college professor have found reciprocal use for one another: the professor teaches her about business, while Joan teaches him about advertising, and that may ultimately give Joan an out if she ever gets fed up with life at the firm. With the professor’s advice, Joan ultimately convinces Mr. Barnes (Cougar Town’s Dan Byrd) not to transition Butler Shoes in-house, though Joan understands that it’s only a matter of time before he eventually moves on. Joan is rocking the ad game.
It’s only a matter of time is the biggest theme in the season premiere. Time is not on the side of SC&P. The second hand on the final season is moving with a fluid sweep. Not only does the watch keep ticking, but the watch itself is changing from an expensive Swiss timepiece to a mass-manufactured wrist watch. Fashion is changing. Relationships are changing. Business models are changing. Those that hang on to the past will be left behind, while those that adapt will succeed.
Mad Men Theorizing
— Those who subscribe to the D.B. Cooper theory got some validation in the premiere episode when we see that Don is watching Lost Horizon on television with Megan (while she’s asleep). Lost Horizon is a 1937 film in which a plane is hijacked and crashes, delivering a group of people to the secluded land of Shangri-La (Hawaii?). There’s a interesting parallel or two, though you might have to stretch a bit to get there.
— Not to reignite old theories, but didn’t Don say that Megan was living in a creepy place in the canyons? Not for nothing, but SHARON TATE WAS KILLED IN BENEDICT CANYON. I think Matthew Weiner is just f**king with us now. JERK.
Random Observations
— Megan hands Don a Playboy, the February 1969 issue with Lorrie Menconi — the Valentine Vixen — on the cover. Make of that what you will, but it does set the time frame, although Nixon’s inauguration later on confirms that it is January 1969.
— We didn’t see too much of Pete this week. He’s in Los Angeles, and he looks like a giant douchewaffle, though he’s dating a nice real-estate agent, Bonnie Whiteside (
Brittany Snow Jessy Schram), who will probably end up sleeping with Don at some point.
— Ken Cosgrove — and his lack of depth perception — is not handling the pressure of being head of accounts too well. He just isn’t happy without that writing career of his to keep him balanced.
— Lou is the f**king worst. What a toolbag.
— That final song was Vanilla Fudge’s version of “You Keep Me Hangin’ On.” In 1966, it would’ve been the Supremes’ version, and Don would’ve felt right at home.
Roger orders ‘Eggs Benedict’ (Canyon)
Did anyone else catch the part where Megan’s agent appeared to say “we still have time to fix your teeth?”
My first reaction was; FINALLY!
Shit, now that we’re spending time in Cali, I hope we see some of Paul Kinsey’s failed pilot pitches. And where was Harry?
@Dustin…..Great recap. I was a bit confused about how the widow’s husband died ” He was thirsty but then he died of thirst”
In the opening pitch, it was obvious that Freddy was channeling Don. I thought it was deliberate but it totally blew my mind that Don is actually feeding him pitches.
Does it seem to you that Don is gonna try and go “cold turkey” judging from next week’s scene where he’s drawing a line on a bottle of booze ?
Sorry Agent. Bright side- he was drawing a line on the bottle so maybe he’s going to try rationing his imbibing rather than go full cold turkey.
At least I didn’t give away the Manson appearance planned for next week….
Friendly reminder. Some of us are watching on platforms where we don’t get the “Next Time…” tags. So, spoilers, sort of.
I did not care for Dan Byrd’s character at all. But I do not care for him as an actor he is easily the worst part about Cougar Town.
Spoiler alert. Megan dies in a blazing wildfire.
One of my favorite touches that I haven’t seen anyone mention:
The very first glimpse we get of Don this season, he’s shaving (inside the washroom of the plane). His face is already immaculate.
End of the episode, on his way back from California, it’s dark in the cabin and the lady stranger is leaning against him while they talk, and somehow they lit his face so that it looks like he has this outrageous 5 o’clock shadow. After he turns her down, he turns and raises the blind and the sunlight dispatches the darkness around his face.
when Pete introduced the real estate agent for a second i thought she was Betty. I suppose the similarity was probably deliberate. Cali Pete was great and i can’t wait for some more Cali Crane
Wow. I somehow completely missed that Don wasn’t seen drinking.
He actually was seen drinking…just not as much as usual. Right before the TV is delivered in California he pours a glass. He’s drinking it while the deliverymen bring the TV in (and when he pays them). So maybe it’s supposed to be that he’s drinking less…or as viewers we’re not seeing it as much because he’s getting better at “hiding” it.
Anyone else find it annoying the way AMC structured the ad breaks last night? The second half of the episode felt so disjointed after having that 18-20 minute uninterrupted opening. It was so noticeable to me that it took me out of the moment and made watching live frustrating. Think I am going to let the DVR record the first 20 minutes or so before I begin watching in the future.
Yes, I noticed it and it bothered me. But not as much as the long breaks between seasons have. AMC is really cutting out some of the love I have for this show.
One reference Freddy Rumson made that kinda seemed out of place for the era was mentioning the Super Bowl. In January of 1969, Super Bowl III was played and was the first official use of the Super Bowl name for the game. It was still a bit of a novelty event (Especially after the Packers won the first two NFL-AFL Championship games handily over the Chiefs and the Raiders.) and the concept of special Super Bowl commercials was still several years away.
@Aqualad08 ….and the 55K was considerably more than I paid for my fur coats back then…
BTW, Nielsen ratings were 36.0 (est. 41.66 million viewers) with a market share at 71.
The cost of 30-second commercial was $55,000, not a small sum back then.
Well, to be fair, it was the game Namath made the guarantee. Bob Hope hosted the pre-game for NBC. It was kind of a big deal; not even close to what it is today, but definitely a television event that would have piqued the interests of ad agencies of the time.
Pretty clear that Weiner & Co. are going to spend this final season, rightly so, focusing on the “Core Four.” I always enjoy the side stories of the others, and their character development has been fantastic, but this really is a show about Don, Peggy, Roger and Joan. Love the juxtaposition between Peggy and Don both ending the episode in tears (personal/work lives are both in tatters). Roger and Joan seem somewhat more resigned to their fates, which is depressing.
If this season doesn’t include equal time for Sally Draper in addition to those four, I’ll be bummed.
Allow me to chime in with my prediction for the next episode – or within two episodes at the worst. Peggy will be fired or quit. This will be a direct result of her insubordination to Lou in having the art team prepare both slogans, and then presenting them both to the client. Then she goes to work with Don and Freddy. Hopefully she brings stan and Ginzburg, but that may take a bit longer. Pete will be their account man.
In this day and age of TV endings designed to irritate and troll their own core audience, the end of MM will be something halfassed and awful like Don joins the priesthood, or the whole thing is a dream in Don’s mind in a foxhole in Korea
Now how long will he be able to keep up the charade with Megan and keep the suspension (albeit a paid one) a secret from here?
Could they have made Pete any more Waspy? Maybe he’ll fall into the tar pits and get tangled up in the fossil of an ancient bear and drown…..
I’m seriously torn about Roger now, as he’s long been my favorite character. He’s become like the old dude you see at a club chasing the gals around. It’s a bit creepy.
Ken Cosgrove’s depth perception issue reminded me of Phil Ken Sebben trying to unlock his office in the Harvey Birdman Attorney At Law episode “Blackwatch Plaid”. That will probably be a recurring gag this season.
Peggy, poor poor Peggy. If Don doesn’t come back soon, she may be taking a spear to Lou…..
While Joan may be a partner in the firm, some people still view her as nothing more than a secretary.
Can they keep Bob Benson in Detroit the entire season and never have him in an episode except as a reference? He’s the only character that I hate as much as Pete Campbell….
We talk about Peggy and Don being “two halves of the same whole”, the same can be said about Cutler and Chough. Cutler seems as if he’s without his partner in crime and while the Roger Sterling of a few years earlier would have filled that role perfectly, he’s off in his own long strange trip.
When I saw Joel Murray’s name in the open titles, I cheered, as I kinda missed the old lug.
The only way I can see Roger being in with that crowd is if he is financing their druggie lifestyles
I miss Bob. He was always so cheerful…..not in a gay way- just really happy
Agreed. The Bob Benson love got a little out of hand here as well.
@brando33, Bob Benson was an amusing diversion last year who was given way too much prominence at the expense of core characters. A little less of Bob walking around with coffee and maybe and Weiner would have found a few minutes to follow up on Joan and the Avon account.
Wait…did you just say you hate Bob Benson?? What kind of soulless monster are you?
Pete was great. I like seeing him happy. It’s like a sunny day in Germany, rare to see and rarely deserved but even better because of that. Lots of little details like Joan stiffening up when the professor suggested a trade instead of cash for his consultation.
The entrances on this show….Megan’s slo-mo walk out of the car was as sexy as all hell. And then you had the high comedy of tanned Pete Campbell strutting in with a frickin’ sweater tied around his neck, looking like king of the douchebags.
And how hilarious is it that Don thinks Pete is dressing like a hippie ? A Polo shirt, plaid pants and a sweater tied round his neck ?? Preppiest hippie I’ve ever seen.
I legitimately laughed out loud when Ken tossed Joan the earring and missed by about 10 feet from 6 feet away. He looked like one-eyed Mark Sanchez.
For a split second I thought Don was going to jump at the end of the episode. I realize that he can’t — any actual or metaphorical death has to come much later, if ever, likely in the last two episodes — but it was such a strange moment.
Yep, Ken’s pirate bit had me in stitches. It’s a nice little twist and distraction.
I think that besides Don, Pete is now the most developed character on this show. I thought that seeing Pete happy for the first time in the entire series was very interesting. Him mocking Ted sitting in the car taking notes at the orange farm was priceless too.
He let his hair down, changed his wardrobe but I think Don is still gonna peg his Realtor.
It made me oddly happy to see Pete happy. I mean, just look at that magnificent bastard.
Of all the characters (Don, Stan, Ted) who flirted with starting over in California, Pete is the one who not only took the leap, but seems to be loving it. The better he does for himself there and the more he enjoys it, the less he will feel the sting of his failed marriage and middling status at SD&P.
And I loved the way he fully man-hugged Don and kissed his ass at lunch but then also marked his territory not-so-tactfully with the real estate agent. Classic Pete
I’m trying not to look for any conspiracies or deeply hidden messages in the show this season. I’d like to just appreciate the show for what it is, and if any real-world events have a direct effect on the characters, then it’s just a bonus, rather than some grand plan that you can trace back to a throwaway comment in season one.
Good luck with that, friend. As you can see, Dustin is doing the recaps. “It was the GOVERNOR!”
A woman who lost her husband is a widow. A man who lost his wife is a widower.
The thing about Don is that he makes a genuine connection with the women he cheats on his wife with. It isn’t just about playing a game and schmoozing and getting away with something. He seems to truly connect with these women, unlike Pete or Roger Sterling. It’s nice to see, even while I wish he wouldn’t cheat on Megan.
This is damn good insight — I hadn’t thought of that. Although, the counterpoint would be that Don gets bored with those women, just like he got bored with Betty and Megan.
But still — excellent point.
I really hope what they are doing with Roger and his daughter will be worthwhile, because as nice as it would be to see some solid character development from Roger, we’ve lost the funniest character on the show. When the young woman tells him they “really got somewhere” last night, it’s fairly obvious he’s pretty far down the rabbit hole with the free love and the LSD. When his daughter says she’s going to church in a way Roger couldn’t understand, my first thought was that she is also tripping balls in her free time. Maybe they will connect this way and both find some cathartic comfort in just being father/daughter without all the baggage of the past?
I do think that scene at the restaurant was possibly the first time in the whole series we’ve seen Roger uncomfortable and basically at a loss for a witty comeback. I just hope he doesn’t die this season.
@Dustin, That was not Brittany Snow, Jessy Schram, who was Pete’s realtor. She was/is in Falling Skies and was in Life with Damien Lewis.
A ha. Good work. I had wasted twenty seconds on Brittany Snow’s IMDB page.
I took the doors as “Don is unable to close the door on Megan” or other parts of his life. But maybe it was just broken. I dunno.
@ pencotron. That’s a great point. I was too focused on he miserable Don was, thinking he might actually be ill. I totally missed the symbolism there.
@Purple Jesus Diaries
And then he very deliberately walked through the broken door, after he was done trying to fix it, and sat outside in the cold, essentially welcoming his comeuppance.
More than that – Don is not inept at home repairs. He did a lot around the house earlier in the show. It’s him seeing it’s broken, but not trying to fix it.
I am so damn happy this show is back. I thought it was a fantastic table-setter for the end-game. I knew 5 seconds into Freddy’s pitch that Don had to have a hand in it. It was the most Draper-esque of pitches.
This better end up Draper Olson, LLP or I throw a tantrum.
Don like most intelligent, empathizing addicts doesn’t see his own consequences from substance abuse but does support others when they are dealing with their own issues.
It was very Draper-esque. Once you realize that it’s Don talking to us through Freddy that sign goes up a notch.
Was it just me, but I didn’t think Don took a drink from that bottle and is trying to practice sobriety?
Freddy brought in Orange Soda for the sandwiches he brought and hanging out with Freddy does lend itself to that. Perhaps the agreement includes that Don must be sober or can’t be drinking in front of Freddy while they do ad pitches. He may not be in AA but I bet Don is working on controlling his drinking like the finale showed him trying to stop.
Olson Draper, LLP
Was a little annoyed with Kevin seeming to treat Joan, a partner, as someone below him – though it didn’t seem to phase Joan.
Joan knew it was the stress taking there and, let’s face it, he is in way over his head and she knows that too. Joan didn’t get to where she is by being petty. If and when she is ultimately challenged or disrespected (not just the punching bag to a bossy fit) Joan will stand up for herself and take charge.
I found it interesting that every interaction she had with a new character included them making some sort if comment about her appearance. Sure, she’s hot and she must know it but at some point that will get to be too much for her and it would be great to see her fight for respect. Or fight for MORE respect.
At this point, Joan considers any encounter where the guy isn’t openly staring at her chest and licking his lips as being treated like an equal.
So what other former TV/Movie actress career can Wiener: Linda Cardellini, Alexis Bledel and now Neve Campbell.
Don’t forget those few glorious moments with Madchen Amick.
What kind of Mad Men world are we living in where Pete Campbell is the happiest, most well-adjusted, most fulfilled member of the group?
A scene no reviewer has really talked about yet is the scene between Peggy, Ted, and Stan in the kitchen. Here she is between two guys who respect her work and talent and obviously adore her, but won’t pursue her. And then she has to go home to her shitty house and get berated by bratty little kids.
Few little nitpicks:
A woman whose husband dies is a widow. A man whose wife dies is a widower.
Lou Avery was never fired twice by SCDP; I think you’re thinking of Burt Peterson, who was an account guy. As far as we know, we’ve only ever met Lou Avery once–at the airport, when Don and Roger were on their way to Detroit to pitch Chevy.
Lou also popped up at the end of “In Care Of,” as Don was leaving SC&P after being put on leave, and Duck was bringing Lou up to the offices.
Pretty sure you’re getting Lou Avery mixed up with Burt Peterson. Lou never worked for Sterling whichever, but Burt did and was fired twice.
I think this is correct – we did see Lou working for Dancer Fitzgerald (I think) in the airport when Roger and Don were on the way to Detroit for the Chevy pitch. He taunted them about losing Vicks Chemical.
I rewatched that episode over the weekend, before I hadn’t noticed he was the same guy being brought in to replace Don.
And the bronzing – awesome!
Loved the We will fix your teeth crack to Megan.
That was pretty damn funny.
yep, was not lost on me.
Laughed at Megan freaking out about the expense of a large TV when people are starving but no worries about driving a sports car lol. I thought that CA attitude only showed up in the 80’s.
… As she returns home in an expensive sports car (that she didn’t pay for) to an expensive home in the hills (that she does not pay for) overlooking the rest of the peons In LA after moving there, by choice, from another expensive dwelling in uptown NYC (that again, she did not pay for) to peruse her frivolous dream of being an actress. She can do whatever she wants because of Don’s wealth yet throws a fit when he buys a TV.
Looking at it all great way makes her look like the worst, most despicable character on the show.
That Megan.
am i the only one who thinks don wasnt drunk at the end of the episode, but rather detoxing? i only watched the episode once last night, in a semi haze post GOT, but i thought they kind of made it seem like don wasnt drinking anymore. they never showed him drink champagne at either the dinner w megan or on the plane, did they?
Consider too, Peggy’s reaction to Freddy’s/Don’s opening pitch, when she says something along the lines of ‘sobriety agrees with you’, she could unwittingly be saying that to Don.
@thesheedspot ……you were not the only one that thought Don was detoxing. To me it seemed like what we used to call the DTs ( Delirium Tremors) or “the shakes”
This may also be the reason he had the balcony door open in the first place- to get some cold air in. Nothing to do with whether he was a bad Handyman as others suggested.
This is the only part of the re-cap that I think Dustin has wrong.
Don marking the bottle seems like something you do when trying to monitor what somebody else, rebellious teenage daughter or alcoholic secret business partner, may be doing with your booze. Don drank that episode, he just decided at the end to not open that fresh bottle.
the forbes review of the episode says that his apartment is littered with empty bottles, but all i recall is that he has a sealed bottle of seven that he sets down before he walks outside and it looks like he is having a classic bout of night sweats, brought on by not drinking/detoxing.
@morganfreemason, I took Don’s comment to be a dig at how hammered Megan had gotten the night before. Megan doesn’t usually get drunk, and it was rather obvious she used it to keep him at bay sexually, so that line read to me as, “Will there be a repeat of last night?” It’s why he later made a point of saying that they still hadn’t celebrated – she was using falling asleep as another avoidance tactic and he was calling her on it.
There definitely seemed to be something more than just emotionally wrong with him.
i think what he said to her was “is there any wine left or did the chicken drink it all” which could be taken as, “im trying to not drink now, so i dont want to eat a chicken swimming in wine”. she told him she got him a bottle, but we never saw him drink out of it, i dont think.
He asked Megan if she had any wine for him or if the “chicken drank it all” for the Coq au Vin. Why would he ask her if he wasn’t going to drink it?
Don quitting drinking happens when Don is dead.
I’d sure like to see Freddy take Don to an AA meeting.
This is probably the most interesting thing I caught last night — the specific avoidance of Don with drink. And yeah — the preview of Don marking booze levels is FORESHADOWING. That, and his dodge of Neve Campbell points to Don trying to change….but I honestly don’t have any confidence that he can change.
Knowing that Weiner never gives anything away in the scenes for the next coming episode did anyone notice Don marking the level of booze in his bottle?
Scrolled down to say the same thing. I think him keeping the apartment freezing during the day was part of the strategy as well.
He did take the glass of wine on the plane but I don’t recall we see him drink from it (and I watched the episode three times).