‘Mad Men’ Recap And Discussion: How Much Sh*t Will Don Draper Eat?

But before Don could continue along his journey, he’d need to hit rock bottom, and that was what “The Monolith” was about, mixing in a sh*t ton of allusions to Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey. “He’s spent three weeks in that cave and he hasn’t clubbed another ape yet,” Roger said of Don in one of many references to Kubrick’s film before recommending him to the Burger Chef project. That’s where the proudly mediocre, bureaucratic sh*tstain Lou Avery stepped. “I like to think of myself as a leader.” F*ck you, Lou.
He assigned Peggy as the head of the Burger Chef team and put Don on the project in hopes that the two most creative minds in the office would destroy each other and thus the threat to Lou Avery, whose niceness in the episode was even more sinister than his sneering prickitude. Die Lou. Die.
But Don wasn’t going to sit around and eat Peggy’s sh*t. He pulled an Office Space on Peggy, freezing her out, giving zero f*cks while simultaneously aiming to bring in a new client. But as we learn over the course of the episode, that potential client — Lloyd Hawley — was Satan himself (“you go by many names”), that goddamn computer was the apple of knowledge (the temptation) and Don nearly bit into it (the fall of man), which would have gotten him ousted from Sterling Cooper (the garden of Eden).
In the end, Freddy Rumsen — Don’s pants-whizzing guardian angel — saved Draper’s ass from ouster. He kept Don’s drunkenness hidden, nursed him through the hangover, and gave Don the motivational speech he needed to hear. “Fix your bayonet and hit the parade. Do the work, Don.” It was full circle for Freddy and Don, who was the only one to defend Freddy after he pissed his pants.
It also made The Hollies “On the Carousel” a fitting song for the credits, because it recalled Don Draper’s very best ad campaign in the series’ run, and arguably the best few minutes of the entire first season of Mad Men. This is where Don’s trying to return:
@Dustin….I was at a loss trying to figure what Don meant when he confronted Lloyd. You seem to have read a lot into this episode but I gotta say, you may be onto something- the thought of the computer being the forbidden fruit of knowledge and Don biting into it representing the “fall of man” Even the look on Lloyd’s face- he seemed like someone that had been exposed !
Then again, maybe Don was just deliriously drunk.
Pete Campbell going to Yosemite?
Pete Gets Eaten By A Bear Watch 2014
Also, why does Ginsburg get to get away with his outbursts? I mean, I get that he’s talented, but so was Don and they pretty much lowered the ax.
Ginsburg is on time, stays late, and doesn’t cause actual mayhem. He’s just as good as Don at idea creation but he doesn’t cost anything or politic to get more for himself.
I really want cooper to die. like seriously, what has he done through this whole series besides put his name and money behind shit and make people take their shoes off in his office.
I’m annoyed as fuck that GoT always seems to fly by but this episode dragged on forever.
Not that I don’t appreciate where it’s going, but it was a slog.
I was only disappointed that Don was sobered up and back at hard work by the end of the episode.
I never get tired of a drunk Don at the office.
I may be just an old IT guy, but I really liked watching the tech team turn the creative lounge into an early data center. They got all the details right: the huge power box on the wall, the raised floor, and the hardware looked authentic. If SC&P survived into the 1970s and 80s, that data room would grow to 10 times its size.
Favorite Roger Sterling line. His grandson and secretary are playing hide and seek, Roger says “Someone’s hunting big game”. I LOL’d.
Absolutely.
Peggy’s smug face when she was bossing Don around really got to me. She’s the worst.
I hope she loses her position of responsibility as quickly as she got it.
Thank you. I’ve disliked Peggy since the start. Maybe not dislike but total meh.
Yes, Pete knows since season 2.
Didnt she already tell Pete it was his baby. I think it was season 2 she said something like “i could have made you marry me but i didnt want to do that to you”
She’s such a bitter woman this season. Remember back to the first season when she was just a lowly, humble secretary? Fat (Pregnant) Peggy was even nicer than Power Peggy. Still waiting for her to drop the bomb on Pete that he knocked her up. Don knew about it and encouraged her to recover from it and not to let it define her. She’s clearly forgotten about that.
Peggy bears ill-will to Don because he was responsible for bringing her back under his thumb when she had struck out and caught what she thought was her big break. She went from next in line for creative director to behind three creative directors. That is the source of her animus.
I agree – hence my confusion about her being pissed at him. Don has backed her up on a lot of things – maybe not to the level that she thinks he should have – but he is more of an ally then a foe.
I have never seen any episodes of MadMen until yesterday when I started watching from the very beginning of season one. I have noticed Don Draper does not wear a ring on his ring finger even though he is married. His wife does wear a ring but Don does not. Can someone shed some light on this for me? In fact in one of the first few episodes the new secretary said something about Don being is single. Back then was it normal for a married man to not wear a ring on his ring finger?
I know quite a few guys who don’t wear rings.
Get a season or two in and it becomes very apparent why he doesn’t. Tail. So much tail.
Men from that era didn’t go in much for jewelry.
Also – lots of married guys don’t wear wedding rings. It’s not mandatory.
ill take a crack at it: Don’s a complicated guy.
I think that assessment of what happened between Margaret and Roger is wrong. Margaret throws it in Roger’s face that he was never around while she was growing, which (she believes) gives her carte blanche to do as she pleases with her own child/family.
Joan doesn’t want Roger to be involved their son. She won’t even acknowledge that it’s his, where do you come up with this stuff?
His best rebuttal to him not being in her life should’ve been, “And look how you turned out.”
You can make time for both, or care only about yourself. Her father did the latter, and she’s consciously following in his footsteps. That’s some grade A bullshit.
Sep and the rest of you have got it right ( I hope Dustin is listening?) Joan is the one that pushed Roger away. He wanted to be the Daddy to his child, not that he’d have done any better the second time around. Still though, Marigold is harboring a lot of anger at her folks and shitty upbringing ( even though she had to be a privileged kid ) and thus using that to justify leaving her son.
I was going to say the same thing. Roger has shown that he does on fact want to be involved in his son’s life, but Joan ain’t having it (probably out if embarrassment or for fear of of everyone knowing and questioning her partnership). Still, he’s got to be feeling pretty messed up in he head over what has become of his daughter knowing what she said is completely true.
Yeah the hypocrisy message was pointed at Roger’s relationship to his oldest child.
*growing up
read twice, post once.
Nothing like straight up warm vodka out of a coke can to get your afternoon started!
Yikes.
Hey, it was mixed with a little coke and backwash in that can! Come to think of it that would be a great product tie-in: Don Draper backwash Cola mixer!
OK – big question as I guess I forgot everything from last season.
Why is everyone so pissed at Don?
Bert is happy to tell him that the firm survived without him. Sure he fucked Hershey big time – but it seems like Cooper has always hated him – is this correct?
Joan is pissed! She and Don and have shared some tender moments in the past. Has she forgotten all this or is her character suffering from some poor writing so far this season?
Cutler? He’s a dick so I could care less about his feelings.
Lou? Again, could care less. He is not pissed Don’s back, just scared.
I see Peggy being pissed because she feels competition now that Don is back – I get that.
WTF? Too many IPA’s maybe – but Christ have I forgotten everything?
@The AggroCraig ….I don’t remember it going like that but I’ll take your word for it. I guess my memory ain’t what it used to be.
@Joewilliesfumanchu By the time Don told Joan not to go through with it, she was just coming back from having gone through with it.
@Pencotron2 …you are partly correct…the way I remember it is that Don told Joan beforehand ” You don’t have to do this” but then the next day when she sat in on a partners meeting, he looked at her incredulously when he realized that she had bent over for the fat ass Jag guy. Also, I believe he torpedoed the Jag account later on after the aforementioned fat ass turd was hinting toward more sex from Joanie as a condition for continued Jag business
I’m with you on all of this. After all the people at the agency have been through together I think the bike towards Don comes off as forced. They needed conflict for the series finale and I guess this is they only way hey could get it.
I am guess Don will begin his own agency by the end and will take on IBM as a client or something forward thinking like that. Getting in on the bottom floor of he tech revolution.
Don went to Joan to stop her from sleeping with Jaguar – though he was too late. She should be happy that he canned Jaguar – cuz you know that dude would want another taste.
And most importantly, Don hates Don because he knows he’s really Dick.
Everyone is pissed at Don because that’s the only way they can make the audience root for him at this point.
Joan was pissed cause he dropped the Jaguar deal that she whored herself out for.
Bert is pissed because he thinks Don is a loose cannon that could hurt the business
Cutler hates Don because they were rivals before they merged and he feels that he manipulated Ted into leaving.
Peggy hates Don because he humiliated her and destroyed her relationship with Ted last season.
Lou hates Don because he knows that Don is a genius and that he’s mediocre at best. He’s afraid for his job.
Joan is pissed off because Don fired Jaguar as a client last season. Joan got her partnership stake in the firm when she agreed to sleep with the sleazy Jaguar guy to get their business.
I think Bert has always tolerated Don, but he’s afraid Don is too much of a loose cannon now.
Of course Lou feels threatened by Don. He knows how talented Don is. The only way Lou can keep his job is to play along with the partners, treat Don like crap, and hope he goes away.
I thought the Kubrick reference was that terrible haircut the Sterling grandson was rocking was straight out of The Shining.
I think this was my favorite episode of the season, despite the fact that Roger was misused on stuff pursuing his daughter. I love the scenes with Roger and his Ex.
Everything’s coming up Don in this one. I thought for sure he was going to be discovered the second he stole the bottle.
“I left something in there.”
“…When?!”
Drunk Don was much more playful than I remember.
Freddie Rumson. Who’d have thought?
If Don can control his ego, this should be great.
I think it was because Don has absolutely no one to interact with on a daily basis. Roger mentioned earlier in the episode that he’d been holed up in his office for three weeks. Without Megan around, or anyone else for that matter, he’s probably just incredibly lonely. Hence his excitement at seeing/talking to Freddy.
Excuse my ignorance, but what exactly did Lloyd Hawley do? I missed that with Don’s drunken confrontation w/him…
It turns out that Lloyd was Satan…he goes by many names. Which means one of two things- either Weiner is horribly anti-tech or Don was deliriously drunk.
Trust me, when that computer starts killing off the staff, it will be up to Don to go in and disconnect it.
@Peter Cavan: thank you, that’s kind of what I thought.
I didn’t think he did anything. Don was drunk and upset about Bert telling him he was irrelevant. Don took out his anger on Lloyd, who didn’t promise him or owe him anything.
I think it is completely obvious that they’re setting up a showdown between the partners. Cutler, Joan and Cooper on one side with Roger, Don and Pete opposing them. Cutler will just assume Teddy will fall in line with their position and be the deciding vote, but no one is aware of what Don did for Teddy last season. My WAG is that Teddy will ultimately save Don’s ass when he switches allegiances and votes with Roger/Don/Pete, which goes all the way back to Roger’s advice in season one (RE: Don & Pete) about who will ultimately be an ally.
If the agency split, it would likely result in the creation of two new agencies. SC&P would probably cease to exist legally, making non-compete clauses irrelevant.
That and a can of warm Coke and backwash …
Roger probably has ten lawyers who could destroy that clause in a heartbeat. The ink on the UCC is still drying back then for fuck’s sake.
Sure, they can take a ton of business with them, but don’t they have a non-compete clause in their contract? They alluded to it last episode.
@HarryW – That’s right it was Bert who had that advice for Don in season one.
@Dave Algonquin – I could definitely see the splitting of the agency being one of the possible endgames.
I do think that they’re setting up the battle lines as I speculated w/ Roger/Don/Pete v. Joan/Bert/Cutler. The latter three are being portrayed as less forward thinking and less reliant on creative, even Joan. That’s why I think that triumvirate will ultimately be on the losing end of whatever the big showdown ends up being.
This has the makings for a WWE Match.
Sounds good to me…
I’m really disappointed in Joan and hope she’ll come back to Don’s side… But she’s been a bit unbearable this season so far. Too aloof for someone who fucked her way in. At least Don’s earned it, multiple times.
Bert also had similar advice early on, when Pete revealed Don’s false identity and Bert didn’t bite.
There’s also the distinct possibility of Don/Roger just packing up their bags and moving out to LA. They looked so out of place in their first visit to LA together, but now Roger has gone “old hippie” and Don’s got Megan out there (even if their marriage is on the rocks). Something tells me the split will occur, but it’ll be them leaving the agency behind (and taking a ton of business with them).
Hmm. That’s pretty damn good.
This episode was brutal. And awesome. Mad Men is a little like War and Peace. It’s a long unpredictable series of events with little action, but still remains interesting.
Side note: ^pretentious comment or most pretentious comment?
As someone who crapped all over most of last season, I think this year has been pretty solid, save the brief time with Betty. She has basically the same depth as a cartoon villain at this point.
Ginsberg & Rizzo. Let’s just get this spinoff started already.
I can’t stand Ginsburg, I know I am probably in the minority on this too.
Lou Avery represents the St. Louis Cardinals. As a Cubs fan, I’m offended at your comparison—our favorite team gets dumped on enough, don’t associate them with that sh*tbag Lou.
What? A constant loser that couldn’t even hold off Tom Seaver and a bunch of has beens and never will-be? :)
Jim Cutler in a construction helmet. That is all.
Fuck you, “Marigold”. Just because you have deep-rooted daddy issues doesn’t give you the right to abandon your goddamn kid. You should be striving to be a better parent, not the absolute worst parent. You’re worse than Betty Draper. Enjoy your chlamydia though!
Dexter left his kid with a known Killer, only to become a Lumberjack. Let’s rethink this bad parenting discussion.
I would disagree. Dexter Morgan would have gotten over that goddamn sandwich.
Dexter Morgan was a worse parent than Betty.
Calm down before you say anything more insane, NOBODY is worse then Betty.
The fact that Don is apparently a Mets fan is all I need to know to write him off as a loser and a lost cause.
Fuck the Mets. I still win.
You write, as the show takes place is a year where a 100-1 shot knocks off the far superior Baltimore Orioles… when you eat your bag of dicks, you are hereby given permission to eat them one at a time rather than the whole bag in one swallow…
I thought he said that his father-in-law DIDN’T die of the heart attack?
Yeah, recovered fine.
Yet again, Peggy gains professional achievement by two dudes getting in a pissing match over her. “She’s a woman, or whatever she counts as.” Go scratch, Pete.
Seven seasons in and Jon Hamm still finds new ways to demonstrate Don Face.
p.s. Bert COOPER. Not Peterson. Come on, Dustin.
Yet Joan — who appears to despise Don at this point — inadvertently gives Peggy enough information to undermine Lou and potentially get Peggy to side with Don again. Don’s recommitment at the end of the episode suggests he’ll do good work, and Peggy will turn on Lou.
F**cking Lou. He’s the worst.
Burt Peterson? The founder of Sterling Peterson and Partners?
Can we bring Mr. Peterson back in to get fired again. That would be grand.
Admittedly, it is tough to write articles whilst daydreaming about Michael Gaston.