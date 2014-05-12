‘Mad Men’ Discussion: Weirdest F*cking Episode Ever. Scout’s Honor.

It began with the re-appearance of Stephanie, Anna Draper’s niece and the woman who informed Don of Anna’s death (Emily Arnett, the prostitute from earlier this season, definitely triggered thoughts of her in our minds). Seven months pregnant and full-on dirty hippy, Stephanie reached out to Don for help, and while Don initially had a flirty relationship with Stephanie back in the day, the two of them ended up bonding over Ann’s death and making a strong connection. Don was quick to offer Stephanie — living out in Los Angeles — some assistance, and invited her to stay over at Megan’s place until he arrived.
Since last we saw Megan, when she had basically told Don that their marriage was over, her and Don have clearly made up. The angry, nasty tension between them was gone, but there also felt like some distance, and when Stephanie arrived and reminded Megan of a connection with Don she’s never had, Megan clearly felt jealous and threatened. That’s why she wrote her a $1,000 check (or around $6500 adjusted for inflation) and basically sent her on her way. Stephanie was bright enough to get the hint (plus, honestly, all she really wanted was the money to begin with, and she could sense that her presence was interfering with Don’s life, something she promised Anna she’d never do).
How does Megan try to bridge that emotional gap she has with Don? With a threesome, of course, which is the second worst way to try and fix a marriage after “let’s have a baby!” Don didn’t seem to be to into it, but then again, he is a man, he has a pulse, and his penis seems to be in fine working order, so he did what 98 percent of men would do after seeing their wife make out with a woman who looked like Amy from Delaware. “Kiss her. I know you want to,” Megan said to Don, and his face basically said, “Well, I hadn’t really given it much thought, and I’m pretty tired, but a threesome? Oh, well, OK. F*ck it. You twisted my arm.”
It did not, however, give Megan what she had hoped to get out of the threesome: A stronger emotional connection to Don, which was clear the next morning when Don beamed during his phone conversation with Stephanie and didn’t seem to give a second thought to events that transpired the night before with Megan (or express any jealousy at the idea that Amy seemed to be practically living with and getting high with Megan, and probably had spent some time making out with her before that night). It was just sex to Don, and he was far more anxious to get back to New York and save his job than stick around for another encounter.
Speaking of New York, some of the funniest scenes of the series’ run occurred back in the offices of Sterling Cooper after it was discovered that Lou was drawing silly cartoons on the side (I’m sure many of us thought of Jonathan Banks in Community).
That whole sequence was rife with brilliant one-liners, like “From your first fart to your last dying breath,” and Lou’s ridiculously out-of-touch allusions to Bob Dylan. That whole subplot was absolutely hilarious and illustrated what a petty little f*ckwad Lou Avery is. Don, meanwhile, had clearly bought into Freddy Rumsen’s advice, and was respectfully eating sh*t while biding his time, even as Lou continued to turn up the asshole volume (“I’m not taking management advice from Don Draper.”).
Don finally got his opening when Harry — who unexpectedly showed up at Megan’s party — revealed that Lou and Cutler were in cahoots to sign on Commander cigarettes and push Don out. Don, of course, wrote the letter a couple of seasons back to Lucky Strike trashing the tobacco industry, and there’s no way Commander would sign on unless Don was fired first. Don — who’s got his magic back — turned that entire scenario on its head, interrupted Lou and Cutler’s meeting with Commander, and reeled in the client like a f**king BOSS. That was early season Don Draper conjuring a spell over the client, and it was terrific. Even Lou agreed, both earnestly and sarcastically: “You’re incredible,” he said to Don.
“You think this is going to save you, don’t you?” Cutler asks Don after the meeting. Don responded by shutting the cab door in Cutler’s face and basically saying, “You’re damn f**king straight it is.” (Unfortunately, no one told any of them that the very next year, Nixon would pass a law ending tobacco advertising on TV and radio.) There’s some suggestion that maybe the threesome the night before had given Don his mojo back, but he had it back even before the that. Don’s confidence returned the morning Freddy lectured him, which was obvious when Don brazenly told Lou what he’d do if he was in charge. “I’d let you go.” Don’s just been waiting for his opportunity, and the Commander pitch was exactly the opening he needed.
“Waterloo” = Lou drowns after being chased by a bear, right?
I am smart. I speak Italian.
Definitely one of the best lines this year.
Sorry the line was “I am not stupid. I speak Italian.”
The scene did seem a bit awkward but the whole situation was. Watching the repeat it was a little better but I guess Megan trying to come on like the voice of authority with a woman that she can’t be all that much older than made it a bit odd?
I think you watch tv too much. This show blows
You know why this season is weird? Because Don seems kind of pathetic. He’s fallen so far from the top, yet he still thinks he had his mojo this whole time.
Sally was great in this episode, and holy crap I for got that the Black Canary was Stephanie.
I checked her on imdb on Wednesday and saw she was Stephanie and remembered, oh yeah. And then she popped up again.
I’m not huge on the Sharon Tate theory, but I’m shocked that no one has mentioned how much the dude that Megan was dancing with looks like Charles Manson circa 1969.
I’m pretty sure Dustin mentions it in the post dedicated to the topic that went up little while ago :/
Michael Ginsberg, the Van Gogh of Madison Avenue……. (cue Daffy Duck woohoo). Who knew that the hum of a computer would be what caused him to snap.
Scout’s Honor is the funniest drawing on Mad Men since the one Joey Baird drew of Lane and Joan back in Season 4.
The old saying about giving someone enough rope comes to mind right now, but who’s the one that will get hanged? Don? Jim Cutler? Cutler (along with Lou, Joan, and Bert) is trying to get Don to hang himself, yet Don is trying to do the same to them. Don does have allies in Roger, Harry (that came as a surprise) and presumably (Ted is a broken man and coming back to NYC would be a defeat for him, so he probably has no horse in this race.).
I think the tobacco ad ban may factor in the finale of this half of the season, as while the bill that Nixon signed in April 1970 didn’t get introduced until late 1969, this bill was likely in early drafts in the spring of 1969 and word could have leaked out. While Don and Lou may have years of experience in tobacco ads, the landscape changed even before the law that banned tobacco ads on TV and radio. I don’t think Phillip Morris would be willing to take SC&P onboard in a changed landscape.
In re: Phillip Morris, I think the work is only for one brand–Commander. Not their entire business.
Regarding Scout’s Honor, publishers are interested.
Regarding Ginsburg’s nipple, What The Hell?
Loved the 2001: A Space Odyssey HAL reference. It was also hilarious that it turned out Ginsberg had no idea what they were actually talking about. I was fully expecting him to turn up at Peggy’s door and tell her what Harry had told Don.
Completely agree re: Ginsberg’s decent into madness by the way. So tragic yet the tragedy of it was surpassed by the hilarity of it all.
I loved the allusions to Ginsburg and his disdain/paranoia for the computer a la the Holocaust and IBM making that possible, in part, through their computer systems. I imagine being Jewish in that era, living through that as a child, then dealing with that technology’s ubiquity would be difficult.
Plus, the fact that Ginsburg is HAL when he’s spying on Lou and Cutler is amazing.
Ok let’s not go overboard with the IBM being in on the holocaust thing. Their machines aided in keeping records unbeknownst to them. They weren’t building antisemitic robots to terrorize Europe.
VW on the other hand used Jewish slave labor. That’s direct involvement.
I also liked the fact that he screams out “Who am I, Cassandra?” when no one is listening to him. Cassandra was the daughter of Priam (read yo classics!) who was doomed to see the future but have no one believe her. Is Ginsberg seeing the future and it drives him mad because no one believes him? Whatever, I always enjoy a good classics gag.
Hitmanmonkey, he’s referring to the fact that Nazi Germany used IBM computers to keep the Final Solution organized.
I think he’s compiaring to the cold, logical, and untterly inhuman treatment of the Jews to the cold, logical, and inhuman nature of the machine.
wait, wat? ur saying computers caused the holocaust?
Someone’s working a “Nip in a Box” song, right? I’d do it myself, but I’m swamped at work.
Peggy, my dear
I got a gift for you
to show my feelings are true
I hope you won’t be too shocked….
It’s my Nip in a Box !!
I was home for Mothers Day and watching Mad Men with my parents. When we got to the Threesome scene (an awkward moment when sitting next to your parents). When Megan and Amy started making out my Dad says, “Its the damn computer….”
I couldn’t stop laughing for the rest of the scene.
@Korporate Kaneanite ….what a great quip!! Your dad is the shit !!
Jesus Christ, that’s hilarious.
I don’t know, I fully support anyone being misogynistic towards Betty at any time. She deserves it
I hope she marries Chris Brown’s father.
I howled with laughter at the look on Don’s face when Megan mentions that having a party might cheer him up.
The Megan/Stephanie scene was odd for me, but I think it was more because I couldn’t grok where Megan was coming from rather than having to do with the peformance.
I rewatched this scene and Megan first gets wonky when Stephanie mentions knowing Don’s/Dick’s secrets…but Don outright told Megan about his history, where he never did so with Betty. And while Don and Stephanie were a bit flirty a few years/seasons ago, Don is not going to get serious with a girl her age that’s pregnant.
I guess it was just that another female was getting more attention than she was from Don(*)…but to me it’s equatable to Don showing concern for Sally. It’s family, and nothing sexual/relationship related at all…
(*)And this line of thought goes straight against the threesome scene…I’m jealous this young, pregnant family member is getting attention, so I’ll bring another woman into the bed with us…WTF?!
There was mention last week of shout-outs to 2001 Space Odyssey; tell me the scene of Ginsberg watching Lou and Cutler talk in the computer room while Ginsberg couldn’t hear them isn’t also a tribute to the astronauts trying to talk while HAL couldn’t hear them. Awesome.
Good pick-up there
That was my first thought, and it was fantastic.
(The scene, not my thought. Although that was pretty great, too.)
Worth mentioning: Sally Draper is awesome. Kiernan Shipka OWNED January Jones in that scene.
and how cool was it when she said to Bobby- “You’re not gonna piss are you?”
I agree on Megan/Stephanie. And this whole season has felt weird for me. I can’t quite put my finger on it yet but something’s missing. Maybe it needs more Bob Benson.
I spent the last 20 minutes holding my breath. I didn’t know if the other shoe dropping was going to be Ginsberg finally going over the edge completely, something happening to Megan,or Lou getting pushed too far and doing something like attacking Stan.
Really though, I don’t really get all this conniving and mustache-twirling over Don. It seems like he’s been doing well. Why would you be so hellbent on getting him out rather than trying to get him to your side?
Because this is all about the Cutler, Gleason and Chaough contingent “winning” the merger–at least to Cutler’s mind. A lot of OB studies are done that show that even when on the same team, merger partners try to ultimately eradicate the culture of the other entity. It is why many mergers don’t work out. The end game is that Culter gets what he wants, he brings his buddy Teddy home, and Lou gets to be the scapegoat for why Don had to go. It’s why he gave Joan the office, tries to fire Crane, sabotages Pete, and always angles for Ted to come to New York.
Not sure if anyone has mentioned that Lou is played by Alan Havey, a pretty well known stand up comic. Here he is back in the day on Letterman:
The actor is great. Lou is the worst.
Crane asking if he should bring “Meredith” to a discussion with Don was hilariously ill-advised too.
Stan is killing it right now. I think I have laughed at every single line of his this season.
Stan must’ve been high in that meeting with Lou. Whether he was or not, besides Roger, he has got the biggest balls of anyone….” I’d NEVER be one of those naysayers” ( Sarcasm abounds)
So about Don’s “victory” at Waterloo. We need to think end game here. What is victory? Is it Don at SCDP (or whatever the initials are now)? Or is it him starting is own firm?
Or does it have nothing to do with advertising and he becomes Dick Whitman again?
In season 4 when Don thinks he’s going to be found out because the federal government was conducting a background check of Don Draper, Dr. Faye Miller asks him why he can’t just come clean and admit who he really is. Don says that would be tantamount to admitting that he deserted the Army during the Korean War and there’s no statute of limitations for desertion.
In short, he can’t be Dick Whitman again, not without going to prison.
Lou’s passive-aggression of pulling the old “Oh, I can wait until Monday” is such a cunt move.
Yep, perfectly in character.
Anyone else think that they may have been alluding to the fact that Megan became pregnant from that sexual encounter? When pregnant Stephanie is wandering around the house she’s wearing Megan’s robe. They discuss kids briefly and Stephanie asked Megan if she wanted them. We’ve also had a miscarriage storyline with Megan. End of the episode Megan is back in that robe.
I’m betting that the Manson/Tate theorists had to be getting major hard-ons when a pregnant woman shows up at the Laurel canyon house…even though she wasn’t an actress. Maybe Dustin is right, Weiner is just fucking with us now.
HusterofCulture: Last season in episode 3 or so, Megan admitted to Sylvia that she’d had a miscarriage. I don’t thinks she’s ‘unable to’ per se, just one failed pregnancy.
Didn’t they hint that she couldn’t have kids a few seasons back?
That’s a little deep. Sounds like a Dustin theory.
Big fan of Megan now.
Still not weirder than “The Crash”
Hey what the hell ever happened to Bob Benson? I loved that guy.
THIS SEASON NEEDS MORE BOB BENSON!
He’s still in Detroit.
I miss fat Betty
Don came back from exile. It’ll be almost 100 days after he returned, by episode 7. Cutler threatens him with “you think this is going to save you”, in reference to Don entering a war with the odds stacked against him.
All signs point to Don’s Waterloo, in a reversal of Shut The Door, Have A Seat.
Cutler may “win” against Don, but I’m not sure what kind of victory it would be. Pete and Roger are on Don’s side, Harry Crane is oddly on Don’s side, and even Peggy has shown she’d rather work with Don than Lou. It’s really Lou, Cuter and Bert (with maybe a little Joan) against Don.
If Don leaves, he can easily leave with Roger, all of creative, the LA office and even new media Harry.
Mad Men is now filming its final few episodes (I think they’re four or five into the last seven), so if they wanted Feldman back for another appearance, surely it was possible and already considered. or scheduled. However, I suspect Michael is off to Sal-ville.
I knew Ginsberg was coming unglued, but I couldn’t breathe when Peggy opened the box. I work in an office with the computers in a glassed-in office, but so far they haven’t told me to cut off a nipple.
But……have you caught the ghey??
Holy hell, this episode was bonkers. I couldn’t stop giggling — in horror and humor — at Ginsburg’s “nip slip.” Jesus….
I still have this thought in the back of my head that at the end of the run, Don has his own agency. Either he defenestrates Cutler and takes back control of his current home (after all, he did create it), or the Phillip Morris account goes sideways, and he ends up taking the best people with him. Harry Crane, Pete Campbell, even Stan and Peggy — they all seem to be choosing Don’s side, either explicitly or implicitly.
Draper, Campbell, Olson, LLP — MAKE IT HAPPEN, WEINER!
I’m a huge fan of horrible mother Betty. She seems to be getting worse by the week.
I’m still expecting a “NO WIRE HANGERS!” moment from here before all is said and done.
I’ve been rewatching the series lately from the beginning and Betty was always a cunt but, you sort of gave her a pass because Don was no saint…the more I rewatch the more upsetting it is to me they never brought out the Feminine Mystique and what it did to/for women like Betty in the 60’s. But yeah Betty is always the worst.
