‘Mad Men’ Theory: Bob Benson’s Confusing Job Situation And What It Means To The Mid-Season Finale

There was a lot going on in this week’s phenomenal, beautiful episode of Mad Men, “The Strategy.” Beyond the fact that Megan has probably left Don, and that Don and Peggy have finally made up, there was an overlooked subplot in the episode that will have major repercussions for the midseason finale. It involves Roger’s meeting with Jim Hobart in a sauna, and a job offer that Bill Hartley told Bob Benson about. It’s a little confusing, but if we break it down, we can see potentially where the mid-season finale will take us.
Jim Hobart from McCann Erickson has been after Don Draper for years. McCann Erickson, in fact, tried to woo Don by hiring his then wife, Betty, as a model, and when Don declined overtures from McCann, they fired Betty. Earlier this season, when Don was meeting with another firm about a potential job, Jim Hobart let Don know again that he was still receptive to Don working at McCann.
In this week’s episode, Jim Hobart meets Roger in the sauna, and he mentions that he knows that Sterling Cooper is meeting with Philip Morris, but knows that it’s going to be difficult for them to land that account because of Don’s sour relationship with tobacco. Roger says, “You’re so lucky your problems aren’t my problems,” to which Jim responds, “What if I wanted them to be?” The insinuation was that McCann wanted either Don or both Don and Roger to come to McCann Erickson.
Bill Hartley is the Vice President of General Motors marketing department. GM also owns the Buick and Chevy brands. Sterling Cooper represents the Chevy brand and the XP (a GM hybrid commuter car that was developed, but never launched). Hartley tells Bob Benson that Sterling is losing the XP/Chevy account, but that Bob would get a very nice offer from Buick in-house (as an executive).
However, Hartley also says that Sterling Cooper’s “audition” for GM was a success, and as Benson tells Joan, “there’s something else coming down the road” for Sterling Cooper.
Here’s the rub: That “something else” might be Buick, or at least that’s what Jim Hobart believes. Roger believes that McCann Erickson is afraid that Sterling Cooper is about to take Buick away from them. And maybe they are? Maybe Benson’s job as an executive with Buick helps Sterling Cooper take Buick away from McCann. Or maybe McCann does lure Roger, Don (and hopefully Pete/Peggy/Joan) to McCann, leaving Cutler and Chaough to fend for themselves with Les Clark, the brand commander of Commander cigarettes at Philip Morris. This is the guy that Cutler is trying to woo, who — despite Don’s pitch a couple of episodes ago — may not yet be amenable to working with Don.
So, going into the midseason finale, there’s a lot of interesting possibilities but here’s what I think will happen: Don/Peggy/Pete are pitching to Burger Chef, although we don’t actually know yet whether Lou is going to accept Peggy’s fantastic “family” pitch. Should he decline to do so, and should he force Peggy to go with their original idea, Sterling Cooper may lose Burger Chef.
This might, in turn, align Peggy/Don against Lou (and there’s already no love lost with her and Ted Chaough) and with Roger hating Cutler, a break seems imminent. There’s always the possibility that McCann Erickson becomes McCann Erickson Draper and Sterling in the second half of the final season. Pete and Joan come along in accounts, and Harry presumably stays behind with Cutler, Chaugh, and the goddamn supercomputer.
Meanwhile, this allows McCann to keep Buick, takes Philip Morris out of the equation (which is for the best, anyway, because in 1970, Nixon passes legislation banning tobacco advertising on TV and radio) and maybe Peggy gets to pitch her idea to Burger Chef under McCann (and ideally, Peggy also lands the creative director position at McCann). Joan might also bring Avon along to McCann, and Pete brings his accounts, and Cutler/Chaough/Crange basically falls apart, allowing Don/Roger their comeuppance. Racist Bert Cooper, meanwhile, can go f**k himself.
Alternatively, Roger does snake Buick away from McCann, an offer that’s contingent upon Don’s participation. Cutler, with Philip Morris, gets in a showdown with Roger, with Buick, and a partner vote (Don, Joan, Pete, Roger vs. Ted, Cutler, and Bert?) comes down to newly elected Harry to make the final decision. He sides with Don, Lou is ousted for costing them the Burger Chef campaign, and Don/Roger win!
No one is merging with McCann. it’s a real agency. Change the name of SCDP or SC&P all day but I don’t see how or why they’d want to mess with McCann.
Agreed 100 percent. Don hates everything that agency stands for and represents. I think an in-house coup is much more likely than anyone willingly parting for a new agency.
I think this episode ended with the folks who will start up their own agency. Peggy pitching the Burger Chef family, with her Pete and Don, the folks who really have no one but each other, at this point, was brilliant.
The Sauna scene was Hobart angling for both Sterling and Draper to come to McCann Erickson. If you didn’t see/get that than you weren’t paying attention.
They (the agency) have the attention of Les Clark at Commander Cigarettes. Where you even watching last week?
Even with Harry becoming a partner, and Joan being very opposed, I don’t see her leaving her position as a partner to go to another agency. In fact I don’t see anyone moving over to McCann Erickson. It’s not a matter of money, it’s a matter of power.
Don’t assume Joan is going with Roger and Don. She has issues with both of them (warranted and otherwise), and Cutler, after all, moved her into Accounts. I’m afraid Joanie may end up suffering the most in all of this.
A) Roger has a feeling that Hobart is worried/up to… something.
B) Bob finds out about his offer and that their “audition was successful,” with mention of Buick coming to them.
C) Bob tells Joan about his offer, but no specifics about a future relationship with Buick
D) Joan tells Roger about Bob, and Roger connects the dots about Hobart being worried about Buick leaving McCann.
If what you’ve proposed is true, Joan is the lynchpin in any potential move. Bob will stear Buick to wherever Joan is, it doesn’t matter what Roger and Don do.
Bob needed Joan as a beard. Now that she shot down the marriage proposal he isn’t connected to her anymore.
Is this where Pete finally puts pressure on Bob? Remember when Pete basically gave up instead of confronting Bob before Bob was sent to Detroit. Maybe it was a long con by Pete? Maybe he now tells Bob that he is going to out him if he doesn’t hire the firm, with Pete as his contact. This means that Pete will hold more sway at the agency (boo), but he will also probably be more apt to reward his “family” of Don and Peggy. Hopefully then Manolo will murder Lou.
I’m guessing that Peggy and Don pitch Burger Chef with the new family angle (Peggy does almost all of the talking) and the client loves it. Lou has to act supportive in front of the client but afterwards flips out and accuses Don of hijacking the entire project which lights the fuse etc and so on and so forth
Are they really going to do another merger or spinoff? First the firm was sold, then it was going to be sold again so they split off, then it was going to go public, then it merged. It’s less of a drama and more a 1960s corporate law seminar.
I say all this knowing that any theory that has Don and others leaving for another firm is plausible given last week’s episode, but if the big mid-season cliffhanger is another corporate restructuring I’ll be ticked off. Unless they show Joan. Hubba hubba.
I feel like completely abandoning what we’ve watched the cast build all of these years, and jumping ship elsewhere would be a bit of a bad ending to the magical show.
While the story has mostly followed Don Draper, it’s ultimately been the story of the agency. I want to not only see how Don’s story ends, I want to see how the agency’s story ends.
I have a friend in advertising. I cried during the dance scene because it really summed up our complicfuckingcated relationship. He is decades older than me, just a great mentor. I flat out asked him about this plot, and he had no fucking clue.
I worked for McCann when they lost the Suburu account so they do have a history of losing car accounts.
I can’t imagine whatever happens on Sunday is going to be as neat or tidy as some have speculated. I don’t think there’d be any real dramatic stakes if Draper succeeds this early in wresting control of SCP and beating down Cutler’s coup. So I think it’s entirely possible that Don finds himself, yet again, firmly frozen out of SCP.
I agree. It is only the halfway point of the season. Nothing huge will happen. Especially because a year is way too long to wait for a cliffhanger or continuation of a major plot development.
Good day Mr. Or Ms. ewaj, I have Vincent Gilliam and the Breaking Bad writers on the line…
Sometimes I just expect plot lines on Mad Men to just disappear. They do that a lot (remember when one if the seasons ended with Don bringing his kids to his old house and it felt like the next season would be about Don becoming Dick Whitman again or telling his kids about his real past then… Nothing?).
I think a lot of the plot strings we are seeing will just simply disappear. Not sure what is on the horizon for the series finale but I have a feeling it doesn’t including tying up every loose end.
I would stay with the ‘Beatles’ idea…Don, Peggy, Joan/Pete, and Roger are John, Paul George and Ringo…Paul ( Peggy) had a great Idea to bring the band back in focus with Let it Be/Get Back sessions the idea (Burger Chef first idea) fell flat but was cleaned up and put out by Phil Spector ( Lou Avery )…the band did not want that album to be their swan song so they brought back George Martin and did some of their best work…and the Beatles did break up but continued to make good music for the next decade or so…if Lou gets sacked on May25, look for the Abbey Road album analogy to play out for the final seven episodes…
The XP was released as the piece of shit Chevy Vega.
Pete goes back to Trudy, Marigold has a serious drug overdose and Roger is devastated, Ted and Don start a new agency on the west coast, as Peggy glows over getting Burger Chief, but Lou has a meltdown and gets fired. Everything else is hinted at to get us to watch next year. Not as spectacular as Pretzelman, who i hope is right.