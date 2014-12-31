Madonna Replaces Britney Spears With Miley Cyrus On VMA Kiss Photo, Ruins Beautiful TV Moment

#Britney Spears #Madonna #Miley Cyrus #Instagram
Entertainment Features
12.31.14 13 Comments

When Madonna kissed Britney Spears during the 2003 Video Music Awards, Britney was 22 years old and Madonna was 45. That kiss represented something akin to Madonna passing the torch (through her tongue) to the next generation. It was a beautiful, iconic moment in television history.

Here, watch it again. In slow motion.

But now Madonna is 56 years old, and because she’s coming out with a new album, she’s trying to drum some support through controversy by replacing Britney with Miley Cyrus, who is 22 years old, in that famous VMA photo. That’s a 44 year age difference!

Dat unaplogeticbitchkiss' ❤️#rebelhearts

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Listen, Madonna. You can’t just skip a generation. Grandmothers don’t pass the torch (through their tongues) to their grandchildren’s generation. For God’s sake, Madonna could have made out with Miley Cyrus’ Dad in the early ’90s. Hell, “Like a Virgin” had been out for 18 years before Miley Cyrus was even born! And you can’t just photoshop another woman into your kiss photos without consent! What if Miley was saving herself for Britney? Madonna has robbed Miley of that opportunity, and now to up the ante on this, Miley is going to have to make out with Aretha Franklin or something.

MADONNA HAS DISTURBED THE NATURAL ORDER.

This will not stand.

Source: Instagram

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Madonna#Miley Cyrus#Instagram
TAGSBritney SpearsinstagrammadonnaMiley Cyrus

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP