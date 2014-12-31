Madonna Replaces Britney Spears With Miley Cyrus On VMA Kiss Photo, Ruins Beautiful TV Moment

When Madonna kissed Britney Spears during the 2003 Video Music Awards, Britney was 22 years old and Madonna was 45. That kiss represented something akin to Madonna passing the torch (through her tongue) to the next generation. It was a beautiful, iconic moment in television history.
Here, watch it again. In slow motion.
But now Madonna is 56 years old, and because she’s coming out with a new album, she’s trying to drum some support through controversy by replacing Britney with Miley Cyrus, who is 22 years old, in that famous VMA photo. That’s a 44 year age difference!
Listen, Madonna. You can’t just skip a generation. Grandmothers don’t pass the torch (through their tongues) to their grandchildren’s generation. For God’s sake, Madonna could have made out with Miley Cyrus’ Dad in the early ’90s. Hell, “Like a Virgin” had been out for 18 years before Miley Cyrus was even born! And you can’t just photoshop another woman into your kiss photos without consent! What if Miley was saving herself for Britney? Madonna has robbed Miley of that opportunity, and now to up the ante on this, Miley is going to have to make out with Aretha Franklin or something.
MADONNA HAS DISTURBED THE NATURAL ORDER.
This will not stand.
Like a Virgin came out in 1984. Miley was born in 2002?
“But now Madonna is 56 years old, and because she’s coming out with a new album, she’s trying to drum some support through controversy by replacing Britney with Miley Cyrus, who is 22 years old, in that famous VMA photo. That’s a 44 year age difference!”
56 – 22 =…….44?
There’s a 141 2/3 chance that Rowles sucks at math.
There’s a 1000% chance he sucks at whatever it says on his business card.
56-22=?
6-2=4
5-2=3
56-22=34
Did I miss something?
Aw Dustin, you got your facts wrong again. Miley Cyrus photoshopped her face over Britney’s and Tweeted it in support of Madonna’s new album, Rebel Heart. Madonna saw it and RE-Tweeted it. That’s all. Not really a big deal. Also, we all get older, including you. Try not to focus too much on people like Madonna who is just Living for Love (see what I did there? LOL) Happy New Year, everyone! May you all continue to live life on your terms and not have other people judge you.
Ummm…34 years by my count. But what I do know I stayed at a Super 8 Motel last night!
“Math is hard.” – Barbie
Rowles just couldn’t let the year end without one last stellar example of his incompetence (not understanding this was a re-tweet) and idiocy (not being about to subtract).
