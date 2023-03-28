Mae Martin is dropping their first Netflix special this week. Directed by Abbi Jacobson of Broad City fame, the special is material that Martin worked on during the pandemic and while trying out their acting skills in the dramedy series Feel Good. The performance also name drops Dave Chappelle, who has spent recent years courting controversy with his transphobic remarks.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Martin opened up about why they pushed back at the anti-trans underbelly of the stand-up community and how they were extremely hesitant to do so.

“When you’re someone who’s part of the trans community, it can feel like a lose-lose,” Martin said. “Because as soon as I start talking about it, people are like, ‘Ugh, these people are constantly whining.'”

However, Martin feels it’s ultimately the right thing to do:

It’s also a very crucial time to present a counterargument to the very loud people with huge platforms who are weighing in in bad faith about things that have real-life consequences. It’s a very difficult tone to hit because I do care about it so deeply, and could so easily rant for hours about how annoyed I am. So if it’s in any way helpful for people to see someone speaking about their lived experience and cutting through the endless debate about whether trans people deserve to be happy, then hopefully it’s worth it.

Martin also revealed that they tried doing the show without specifically naming comedians like Chappelle, but it just didn’t work.

“It just felt like I was trying to be coy,” Martin told Rolling Stone. “I feel confident about what I’m saying, so I might as well just name them.”

At the same time, Martin would appreciate a little more help from bigger comedians.

“The main thing I wish is that straight allies with bigger platforms would be brave enough to weigh in as well,” Martin said. “Because it’s easy to dismiss queer people as being constantly up in arms about something.”

Mae Martin: SAP premieres March 28 on Netflix.

(Via Rolling Stone)