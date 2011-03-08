Magicians Versus Nazis

Married writers Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (the former is brilliant; the latter, less so) are developing a project for HBO called “Hobgoblin.” Chabon has a gift for creating stories in the stranger nooks of history, but this may take the cake:
HBO is developing a drama series about a group of con men and magicians who battle Hitler and the Nazis during WWII. They use their powers of deception to outwit the Third Reich, you see. [Inside TV]
If this were a movie and the head magician had some kind of disability, this would already be awarded a Best Picture.
Strangely, there appears to be some factual basis for this idea: in the early 1940s, the British army employed a stage magician named Jasper Maskelyne to head a team called The Magic Gang, which created large-scale camouflage and subterfuge. From his Wiki page:
His largest illusion was to conceal Alexandria and the Suez Canal to misdirect German bombers. He built a mockup of the night-lights of Alexandria in a bay three miles away with fake buildings, lighthouse, and anti-aircraft batteries. To mask the Suez Canal he built a revolving cone of mirrors that created a wheel of spinning light nine miles wide, meant to dazzle and disorient enemy pilots so that their bombs would fall off-target.
It’s a shame that this is going to be a drama, because I’d like to see Will Arnett as GOB Bluth in this show somehow. But that’s just how people are: always so serious about their Nazi stories. Nobody seems to like the word LOLocaust, y’know?
So, kind of like a serious version of the Escapist from Kavalier & Clay? And I mean that in the best way possible, because I love Chabon and this sounds awesome.
So it’s kind of like Hogan’s Heroes meets Criss Angel?
Shut up, Burnsy.
Pretty sure he stole the idea to create the fake town three miles away from the residents of Rock Ridge.
SOMEBODYS GOTTA GO BACK AND GET A SHITLOAD OF DIMES!
Illusions, tricks are what whores do for money.
…and candy.
@JRB, nice finish
I want to see Matt Damon use the prestige to bury the Nazis. I thought the Adjustment Bureau was an office porno.
SPOILER ALERT
Winston Churchill had a twin brother.
…or cocaine
Yeah right, the guy in the $3000 suit is going to defeat the Nazis with his magic. COME ON!!!
“a wheel of spinning light nine miles wide”
What does it mean?