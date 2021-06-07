There’s Still Hope For Another Season Of HBO’s ‘Mare Of Easttown’

Mare of Easttown was such a phenomenon that it literally broke HBO Max. But like HBO’s fellow acclaimed limited series Sharp Objects and Show Me a Hero, there’s no plan for a second season… so far. In an interview with Variety, HBO chief Casey Bloys was asked whether he’s spoken to Mare of Easttown creator Brad Inglesby about having Kate Winslet return to “mythical place” Wawa for seven more episodes.

“If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it,” he said. “Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

HBO was so impressed with Mare that it has set a three-year exclusive overall deal for TV with Brad Ingelsby, the veteran screenwriter who created the series and served as showrunner. Ingelsby brought the project to HBO with Winslet on board. Bloys hadn’t worked with Ingelsby before but the experience on Mare was so strong that they were eager to keep him in the fold for TV.

Winslet is game for a second season, telling TVLine, “I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.” Maybe we’ll get more Easttown when she’s done filming Avatar 17.

