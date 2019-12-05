Marvel has rarely had the luck with its TV shows that it’s had with its movies, and even when they have — as with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage — they’ve had to prematurely shutter them due to their move away from Netflix. But as the streaming wars ramp up, they’ve committed to upping their television output, not only at their new homebase at Disney+ but even at Hulu, for whom they had pledged four adult-themed comedies. But on Wednesday one of those went off the rail.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tigra & Dazzler Show — which would follow progressive superheroes fighting not only crime but for respect from a metropolis filled with other such figures — has been put on hold after their entire writing staff was suddenly let go. That includes showrunner Erica Rivinoja, of Girls Trip and the new animated version of The Addams Family. Sources say they were 15 weeks into what was to be a 20-week production period.

The show is still in the works, however, and its star and executive producer, Chelsea Handler, is still attached. When/if it gets back on the trolley, the show will join the other three Marvel-Hulu toons, all still chooglin’ along, namely M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and a new version of Howard the Duck, which will bring back a beloved outside-the-box character notoriously done dirty by Georg Lucas in his still-somewhat-fondly-remembered-by-some 1986 bomb, which featured Lea Thompson and a pre-fame Tim Robbins. No reason has yet been given for the mass lay-offs.

(Via THR)