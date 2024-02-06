Production on movies and TV has only recently began to kick back in gear, but already there’s been an on-set tragedy. Per The Hollywood Reporter, on Tuesday a crew member working on the Marvel show Wonder Man fell from the rafters. The show wasn’t filming that day, but the crew were working. The victim was employed as a rigger, a specialist scaffolder who sets up lighting and scenery.

Marvel Studios released a statement about the incident. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends,” it read, “and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

Also releasing a statement was IATSE, the union that represents behind-the-scenes workers.

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” said IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can. If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, members can call the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or use our safety info app.”

An investigation into the calamity is currently underway.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a stuntman-turned-superhero. The character was created by writer Stan Lee alongside artists Jack Kirby and Don Heck in 1964, and he was originally a supervillain who eventually crossed over. The show was one of many that began principal photography before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and a source says most of the shooting has since been completed.

(Via THR)