There’s a heck of a (sobering) pickup line around 0:55 in the new trailer for Masters Of The Air: “You might be the last pretty face I ever see.”

Apple TV+ sure lets it rip with this look at their latest WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. This show, of course, follows 2001’s Band Of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific. This time, America’s Boys fly straight towards Hitler while the show adapts Donald L. Miller’s book, Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

As you can see, this trailer soars into both glory and devastation with battle scenes filled with aerial bombardments. We hear Austin Butler halt his Elvis voice to lead the Bloody Hundredth (i.e. the 100th Bomb Group) as Major Gale Clevin, and there’s Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick. (That might be a jarring sight considering Keoghan’s most recent role that freaked out a bunch of theatergoers, but suspend your disbelief, please.) Branden Cook, Ncuti Gatwa, Nate Mann, Anthony Boyle, Rafferty Law, and Josiah Cross co-star, and together, they will experience the most elevated of highs. However, this trailer also dives into the lows experienced by America’s airmen. From the synopsis:

Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Apple TV+’s Masters Of The Air streams on January 26, 2024.