Matt LeBlanc Shared Joey Tribbiani’s ‘Smell The Fart’ Acting Technique With Seth Rogen

In the season two episode of Friends, “The One With the Lesbian Wedding,” Joey Tribbiani makes his first appearance as Dr. Drake Ramoray on Days of Our Lives. It’s a big gig for the future Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. star, and while watching the episode with his friends (OH NOW I GET IT) at Monica’s apartment, Joey shares a technique he picked up from a co-star: “smell-the-fart acting.” It’s when you’ve “got so many lines to learn so fast, that sometimes you need a minute to remember your next one. So while you’re thinking of it, you take this big pause where you look all intense.” Like this:

On The Graham Norton Show, Matt LeBlanc, who turned into Sylvester Stallone so gradually I hardly even noticed, resurrected “smell-the-fart” with Zac Efron and Seth Rogen, who helpfully offered some flatulence of his own. Weirdly, LeBlanc’s fart of a movie, Ed, never came up.