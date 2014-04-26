Matt LeBlanc Shared Joey Tribbiani’s ‘Smell The Fart’ Acting Technique With Seth Rogen

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.26.14 2 Comments

In the season two episode of Friends, “The One With the Lesbian Wedding,” Joey Tribbiani makes his first appearance as Dr. Drake Ramoray on Days of Our Lives. It’s a big gig for the future Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. star, and while watching the episode with his friends (OH NOW I GET IT) at Monica’s apartment, Joey shares a technique he picked up from a co-star: “smell-the-fart acting.” It’s when you’ve “got so many lines to learn so fast, that sometimes you need a minute to remember your next one. So while you’re thinking of it, you take this big pause where you look all intense.” Like this:

joey fart

On The Graham Norton Show, Matt LeBlanc, who turned into Sylvester Stallone so gradually I hardly even noticed, resurrected “smell-the-fart” with Zac Efron and Seth Rogen, who helpfully offered some flatulence of his own. Weirdly, LeBlanc’s fart of a movie, Ed, never came up.

