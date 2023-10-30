News of Matthew Perry’s death on Saturday was a shocking blow. The beloved actor had his share of personal struggles, but he was 54 years old and seemed to have so much ahead of him. In the wake of the stunning news, tributes poured in, from colleagues and fans alike. On Monday, his costars on the show that made his name — Friends, of course — released a joint statement expressing their bottomless sorrow.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” read a statement from Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, which was obtained by People. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement added. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

From 1994 through 2004, Perry played Chandler Bing, the group’s most excitable, gleefully sarcastic member. Perry was also mourned by Friends creators David Crane and Martha Kauffman, who called him a “brilliant talent,” saying they “will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well.”

They concluded with a winking reference to the show’s way of titling episodes, writing, “This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

(Via People)