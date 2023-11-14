Matt LeBlanc has mourned the death of Friends co-star Matthew Perry in a tribute on Instagram.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” he wrote. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.” LeBlanc added, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The actor also shared behind-the-scenes photos of the Friends cast, including one of the six of them hugging. You can see the post below.

LeBlanc was previously part of a joint statement with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer to pay tribute to Perry, who died of an apparent drowning last month at 54 years old. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” it read. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”