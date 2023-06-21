That’s Maya Hawke lying to her famous father, that’s Maya Hawke not going to therapy, losing her virginity.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Stranger Things star revealed that she told her dad, Ethan Hawke, that she was attending a therapy session when really she was off to have sex for the first time.

“I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity,” she shared in front of fellow guest, Bryan Cranston. “I can’t believe I just said that. My father was very upset.” Ethan gave Maya a “really hard time” and demanded to know where she went. She replied, “How am I supposed to have secrets if I can’t tell lies?” That’s not a Morrissey lyric, but it could be.

[Host Andy] Cohen was impressed by the comment from the teenage Maya, saying, “I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that.” “He did!” Maya confirmed. “He was like, ‘F*ck this kid!’ He was like, ‘Oh, that’s good.'”

If you’re Ethan Hawke and you have a child with Uma Thurman, don’t be surprised if they turn out to be whip smart. And a good actress. Speaking of: when asked by Yahoo! Entertainment about Robin’s crush on Vickie in Stranger Things, and whether they should end up together, Hawke replied, “I don’t know. I feel mixed about it. I feel like there’s that’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence.”

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere in 2024 or 2025.

(Via ET Online)