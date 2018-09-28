FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of the third episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. Let’s start with the obligatory title, Murciélago/Zotz, which means “bat,” in Spanish and Mayan, and as is now custom on this series, each episode begins with a shot of the titular animal.

2. There’s a lot to unpack in this episode, so let’s quickly tackle each storyline, beginning with the Coalition, i.e., the show’s version of The Minuteman Project, an organization of private individuals who monitor the U.S.-Mexican border, only on the show (and hopefully not reality), the Coalition also uses border-crossing Mexicans as target practice. The only problem is, they shot a Mexican drug mule, and so local authorities cast suspicion on the Mayans. The Mayans are eager to cast suspicion elsewhere, obviously, and ultimately learn that the Coalition was behind the death of the drug mule but someone got to them before the Mayans could and killed a lot of Coalition members. However, the leader Alice, is still in the picture.