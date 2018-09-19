Getty Image

A Mayans M.C. recap with hefty spoilers will be found below…

Over seven seasons, Kurt Sutter‘s Sons Of Anarchy showed SAMCRO’s Charming chapter receiving plentiful assistance (and trouble) from outside sources. The Irish, the Russians, and the Chinese all came and went, each leaving varying degrees of mayhem in their midst, but the opening episodes of Mayans M.C. set up an insular world for the Cali/Mex border chapter that has taken over the biker drama universe. This set-up was designed to emphasize how this club is dealing with more immediate and dangerous challenges than their predecessor, perhaps ones that are too risky for third-party involvement, but as it turns out, allies are necessary after all. So we see the Mayans join with members of a Chinese crime syndicate, in a meeting that takes place at a tribal casino and ends with violence on multiple levels. And on a more character-based note, we watch the war brewing inside the Galindo cartel.

The Galindo family itself is in chaos, and drug lord Miguel is starting to lose his bloody mind after the kidnapping of his son, Cristobol. Adelita’s rebels have the baby, and EZ gives the baby a cuddle (Dustin Rowles has noted that he’s awfully concerned about the child, leading some to speculate that EZ could actually be the kid’s bio dad). The #MayansFX Twitter account enjoys this a lot.

Meanwhile, Emily is reeling after her child was ripped from her arms, and she’s incensed by the truth about how Miguel keeps them rolling in dough.

FX

Emily’s watched the rebels’ new viral video that shows Cristobol’s silver pacifer near the charred bodies left in the town square. And Miguel is not only battling internally with what his father once did — sacrificed his first son to another rebellion to stand firm and make a point — but the ordeal is fracturing his marriage. His braided mercenary is on the case and isn’t making much progress, so Miguel takes matters into his own hands. We’ve already seen graphic glimpses of this cartel head’s taste for torture, but when it appears he might chop a limb off a teen who may have knowledge of the abduction, the drug lord settles for a flesh wound. Then Miguel bizarrely rubs the teen’s blood all over his own face and declares the boy to be part of his entourage. Kurt Sutter didn’t write this episode (that credit goes to Sean Tretta and Andrea Ciannavei), so the significance of this “blood vow” may be even more mysterious than usual.

Meanwhile, Emily has had enough of her husband’s Mafia-style sh*t.