‘Mayans M.C’ Is ‘Just Getting Started’ With ‘One Last Ride’ In A New Season 5 Teaser

Sons Of Anarchy rode for seven seasons, and Mayans M.C. will call it quits after round five, as announced earlier this year. Star J.D. Pardo went on record to clarify, “We are not being canceled. We could stay at FX. This is creative.” He added, “Not an easy decision, but it is made.” I do not foresee bright pastures ahead for EZ Reyes, however, given that he recently greenlit more club chaos, which righteously pissed off Alvarez. And in this trailer, EZ is forging ahead with war against the Sons while claiming that he’s “just getting started.”

Then there’s the trailer’s play on the “one last job” trope, which is fantastic. It doesn’t appear, however, that Clayton Cardenas’ Angel (who only wants a nut farm) has climbed on board with EZ’s arguably authoritarian vibe, so that should only add to the friction. And we obviously won’t be seeing Richard Cabral’s Coco this season, which still makes me sad, man. However, Danny Pino remains on the scene as Miguel after making his directorial debut last season. Do you want a new synopsis? You got it.

Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.

Yep, it’s going to be time for “one last ride” on May 24.