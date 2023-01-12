Mayans M.C. will soon ride off into the sunset, and hopefully, this means that Angel will cultivate his own nut farm like Clayton Cardenas wanted (“sunflower seeds!”). In all seriousness, however, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will embark upon its final tour with Season 5, which should premiere sometime in 2023. The J.D. Pardo-starring series has grown much darker on the club-infighting front, and I actually wondered how — despite the show’s intense and vocal fandom — the series could recover after the death of Richie Cabral’s Coco (which was even more surprising than Ryan Hurst’s Opie being killed), and after EZ caused Emilio Rivera’s Alvarez to fly into such a disgusted rage in the Season 4 finale.

Don’t f*ck with Alvarez and his club, man! Remember, Emilio Rivera was the second actor to appear onscreen in SoA, which has always felt symbolic. Also, there were times when I’ve genuinely feared for Alvarez’s safety, but if you lose his faith in the club, all bets are off. With that in mind, Variety relayed the official word from FX Content and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf, who confirmed that Season 5, which was renewed in July 2022, will mark the end of the show at an undetermined date.

Variety also doubles back with a reminder from showrunner Elgin James (who took the solo wheel for Season 3 after original Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter left the building) on his planned “last shot,” and this almost sounds prophetic in retrospect:

“We know where it ends,” he told Variety at the red carpet premiere of Season 4. “I know the very last shot. So, it’s not in Season 4 so I’m just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now.”

It’s been a solid run, and the show has gone to some odd places lately, but it’s kept the original spirit alive, at least until Alvarez had enough of EZ’s sh*t. I hope that Emily manages to watch off that mess of a hair-dye job, and from there, I hope that Danny Pino embarks upon a long and successful career as a director, and ideally, he never sports a handlebar mustache again.

