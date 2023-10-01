Reboots! They’re all the rage, and have been for ages now. Usually, though, they try to give the audience more of the same. Some, rare though it is, think outside the box. Indeed, fans of a certain ‘90s NBC favorite will be in for a bit of a shock when its own rehash returns to streaming or network or wherever it winds up.

In an interview with Vanity Fair (in a bit teased out by Entertainment Weekly), Mayim Bialik — actress, academic, author, and sometime Jeopardy! host — confirmed rumors that there’s a revival afoot for Blossom, the teen sitcom/dramedy that made her a star (after playing young Bette Middler in Beaches, that is).

“I’m happy to tell you that, yes, it’s true,” Bialik said. “All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends.”

There’s one catch, though. “We’re hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though,” she revealed. “We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters—a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic—to see them in a whole new way.”

It’s not a total stretch to see Blossom taking a more serious bent. The show, in which Bialik played a teen girl being raised by her single father (Ted Wass) with a friend named Six (Jenna von Oÿ), had a yen for “Very Special Episodes,” in which they seriously tackled the issues (with a couple token jokes). Even for an age in which lots of sitcoms popped up the occasional VSE, Blossom leaned into them more than most.

Bialik may have less time to focus on Blossom 2.0 than she did recently. She turned down the chance to host Celebrity Jeopardy! because of the then-ongoing WGA strike. Last week that strike came to a close after nearly five months, thus freeing her up to meet more people who had crushes on her when they were young.

