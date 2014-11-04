Watch These Women Completely Lose Their Minds For Matthew McConaughey On ‘Live With Kelly And Michael’

11.04.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

Matthew McConaughey is making the media rounds this week for his new movie, Interstellar. In the last 24 hours, he’s appeared on Monday Night Football, Good Morning America, and Live With Kelly and Michael. It’s this last appearance I’d like to talk about because MIDDLE-AGED WOMEN BE CRAZY Y’ALL!

Seriously, Matthew McConaughey was the honey and these women were the bees, swarming, attacking, hugging, kissing, dry humping.

It got so out of hand that Kelly Ripa gave them the stink eye.

But it didn’t phase this woman one bit.

Can you imagine if Kate Upton was the guest and a swarm of horny middle-aged fellas basically rubbed themselves on her? But nah, that’s none of my business.

[Via Live With Kelly and Michael]

