Watch These Women Completely Lose Their Minds For Matthew McConaughey On ‘Live With Kelly And Michael’

Matthew McConaughey is making the media rounds this week for his new movie, Interstellar. In the last 24 hours, he’s appeared on Monday Night Football, Good Morning America, and Live With Kelly and Michael. It’s this last appearance I’d like to talk about because MIDDLE-AGED WOMEN BE CRAZY Y’ALL!
Seriously, Matthew McConaughey was the honey and these women were the bees, swarming, attacking, hugging, kissing, dry humping.
It got so out of hand that Kelly Ripa gave them the stink eye.
But it didn’t phase this woman one bit.
Can you imagine if Kate Upton was the guest and a swarm of horny middle-aged fellas basically rubbed themselves on her? But nah, that’s none of my business.
[Via Live With Kelly and Michael]
I can’t speak for all men, but as someone who doesn’t feel physically threatened by the opposite gender, I can only see myself finding it amusing and/or flattering to receive this kind of attention. If I was a little woman surrounded by smelly creeps though, that might be a little different.
That’s true
Kelly was PISSED
Yea if this were the other way around the internet would be in one of its daily outrages.
Please wash humanity away. Start by choking us on our products.
No, but McConaughey I can totally imagine. Yummy.
Well one way that could have been avoided was not having him come out through the middle of the crowd.
That catcall video that everyone was up in arms about ain’t shit now is it
I’ve been imagining that non-stop since you mentioned it
You just gotta keep L-I-V-I-N-‘
Winner! Take a knee Johnny.
They keep gettin’ older, I stay the same age.