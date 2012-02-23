Meat Loaf Will Guest Star on 'Fairly Legal'

The second season of the USA drama “Fairly Legal” premieres March 16, and TV Line has some exclusive casting news:

The rocker-slash-actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, will guest-star in Episode 9 as Charlie DeKay, an old-school, blue-collar transportation union boss with a dirty mouth who wields an iron fist as he threatens to bring San Francisco to a halt in order to protect his workers. Enter Sarah Shahi’s Kate Reed, as your preternaturally telegenic mediator.

Jesus Christ, I can’t believe I’m actually doing a post on this story. TV news is that slow today. I mean, Meat Loaf on “Fairly Legal”? For the love of God. It sounds more like a threat than actual TV news. Like, “Dammit, DG. Get your pageviews up by the end of the month, or I swear to God you’ll end up sitting in your mother’s basement doing posts about MEAT LOAF guest-starring on ‘Fairly Legal.’ Don’t test me.” This is depressing.

You know what? Screw it. Here’s a video of a dog jumping on a trampoline. Let’s pretend this never happened.

Image via Shuttersock, dog video via HuffPo