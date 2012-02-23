Meat Loaf Will Guest Star on 'Fairly Legal'

The second season of the USA drama “Fairly Legal” premieres March 16, and TV Line has some exclusive casting news:
The rocker-slash-actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, will guest-star in Episode 9 as Charlie DeKay, an old-school, blue-collar transportation union boss with a dirty mouth who wields an iron fist as he threatens to bring San Francisco to a halt in order to protect his workers. Enter Sarah Shahi’s Kate Reed, as your preternaturally telegenic mediator.
Jesus Christ, I can’t believe I’m actually doing a post on this story. TV news is that slow today. I mean, Meat Loaf on “Fairly Legal”? For the love of God. It sounds more like a threat than actual TV news. Like, “Dammit, DG. Get your pageviews up by the end of the month, or I swear to God you’ll end up sitting in your mother’s basement doing posts about MEAT LOAF guest-starring on ‘Fairly Legal.’ Don’t test me.” This is depressing.
You know what? Screw it. Here’s a video of a dog jumping on a trampoline. Let’s pretend this never happened.
Image via Shuttersock, dog video via HuffPo
FYI: This post represents a new low in my blogging career.
The twist ending saves it.
Nowhere to go but up from here DG, so you have that going for you.
I’d agree, but only because you used such a horrible photo of Shahi. She is much better looking, and has much better breasts than that photo would suggest.
You should be proud, DG. You’ve, uh, you’ve got a lovely home.
New copyright policies are a real pain in the ass, picture-wise. Stupid laws, protecting content creators from idiot leeches like me.
You’ve truely disgraced your family this time, DG.
You wanted page views? You should have added a slideshow of Sarah Shahi pictures. I would’ve clicked through all 5,000 of them.
You took the words right out of my mouth.
Go ahead, Danger Guerrero, you can cry.
We’re still men.
Much as I love looking at Shahi, that show was just god-awful. And I usually like the crap that USA spews out.
Bring back Life!
Meatloaf, Sarah Shahi, and a dog on a trampoline?
Two out of three ain’t bad.