Meet The Indiana Man Who Turned His Old Geo Metro Into A Spaceship

As long as the human brain has been capable of wonder and imagination, two of the things we have been obsessed with are (1) the mysteries of the cosmos, and (2) turning one thing into another thing for little to no discernible reason. With that in mind, this next sentence actually makes perfect sense, kind of: An Indiana mechanic and karate expert named Steve Anderson turned his old Geo Metro into a road-ready flying saucer.

“I come across this little toy. I’m playing around and I am thinking, you know. I would like to be in that bubble. It would be so cool to drive a flying saucer,” he said. It took seconds to imagine, eight months to construct and 58 years to get into character. Now it’s showtime. Anderson built a flying saucer vehicle. It’s roadworthy. And Anderson dons his green alien sunglasses for every trip. A green alien rides shotgun next to him. [WTHR]

PRO: This is cool and I fully support people doing weird-ass stuff to freak out squares.

CON: Imagine being 14 years old and having your dad pick you up from school in this car.