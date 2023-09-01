Even though it might seem like The British Royal Family has no business meddling with the inner workings of a basic cable law drama, you really never know with these people.

Suits’ writer and creator Aaron Korsh recently revealed some “minor” changes that the Royal Family requested when Meghan Markle was still starring in the legal drama, which has been having a fun little resurgence lately.

Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2017 before departing the series in season seven in order to have a small, intimate wedding with 2,000 of their closest friends and enemies. But while she was still featured on the show, Korsh said that the Royal Family would read the scripts and make some adjustments, including one peculiar line change. He explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, “My family would say poppycock.” And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word “poppycock” in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying “cock.” So, we had to change it to “bullshit” instead of “poppycock,” and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.

Could you even imagine if the Royals ever got involved with Law & Order? They would have to censor Dick Wolf’s name out of every opening title sequence.

While Korsh was “irritated” he admitted that he understood the reasoning. “When they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.” This is true, don’t ever look up “Reylo” edits on TikTok.

Maybe Markle got some lines cut from her acting job, but she still married a Prince and ditched the royal family, so she didn’t really miss out on much.

