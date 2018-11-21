Megyn Kelly’s Buyout Will Reportedly Cost NBC $30 Million

Getty Image

NBC already knew it was going to cost them to cut ties with controversial television host Megyn Kelly, but now we apparently know just how much it will cost them for Kelly to go away.

The woman who once derided a “black Santa” and wondered if blackface wasn’t so bad after all will take home a $30 million payday to, well, not work. Page Six reported on Tuesday that Kelly, who was removed from the air after her Halloween costume comments drew outrage across the country from anyone who, uh, understood the long history of racism associated with blackface in American entertainment.

Kelly was owed a large portion of her contract, which meant a huge payday was looming once NBC couldn’t save face and have Kelly appear on air after she claimed she didn’t see the big deal about white people wearing blackface for Halloween costumes. Now, that number has been narrowed down to about $30 million.