Mel Brooks Will Join Conan For An Extended Tribute To Sid Caesar Next Tuesday

Iconic comedian and television star Sid Caesar passed away earlier this week. Caesar is probably known by people today more for the writing staff he assembled on Your Show of Shows — Woody Allen, Neil Simon, Mel Brooks, and Larry Gelbart — than for the program itself, which is both kind of a shame (because it overshadows his talent as a performer) and kind of awesome (because it says a lot about his eye for comedy that he was able to put that crew together). But that may change this Tuesday night, as one of those writers, Mel Brooks, will join Conan O’Brien for an extended tribute to Caesar.

TBS’s Conan will welcome Mel Brooks on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to share his unique personal and professional stories about close friend Sid Caesar. Brooks, who famously worked with Caesar on such Unforgettable comedies as Your Show of Shows, will sit down with host Conan O’Brien for most of the hour to celebrate his friend’s extraordinary legacy. [Zap2It]

Conan and Mel Brooks sat down for a long conversation for Conan’s web series, Serious Jibber-Jabber, a while back, and it was really interesting, so I imagine this will be, too. If you’re a fan of comedy and history and comedy history, set your DVR.