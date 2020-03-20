Getty Image
TV

‘The Good Place’ Creator Michael Schur Has Launched A Coronavirus Charity To Help Those In Need

by: Twitter

Even though many have been quarantining for about a week now, if not longer, we’re still in the early stages of the coronavirus and its impact on every aspect of society. Those who are already in a difficult spot will soon have it even worse. It’s important to start acting now, to at least mollify their suffering. One person doing his best to help is TV producer Michael Schur, producer of The Office, co-creator of Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and creator of The Good Place.

On his Twitter account, aka “Ken Tremendous,” Schur announced he wanted to help those in Los Angeles who will be most affected by the economic issues related to COVID-19.

“Southern California is about to get absolutely hammered,” Schur wrote. “Tens of thousands are food-insecure. I am raising money for the L.A. Regional Food Bank, and will match all donations up to $50,000. Please give what you can. We only get through this together.”

You can donate here, and as of this writing, only an hour after its launch, the campaign had already raised over half its $50,000 goal. It’s unclear how much the federal government, let alone state governments, can help those around or below the poverty line, so try to help with this and with any of the many similar charities.

That link again can be found right here.

