Michelle Wolf, also known as the woman who famously roasted Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ eye makeup at the 2018 White House Correspondents dinner, is back for another round of hard-hitting quips and jokey shenanigans with an upcoming Netflix special titled Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here.

It’s Great To Be Here will feature three half-hour-long episodes, because who actually sits down for a 90-minute special anymore? What are we, made of time? Wolf will touch on hot-button topics, including harassment, dating, and, of course, various political shenanigans. Sarah Huckabee should be warned (and get those makeup tutorials ready).

The comedian previously dropped another special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, in 2019, and for a woman with the last name “Wolf” she sure does love making jokes about animals. Before her stand-up stint and HBO special (which earned her an Emmy nom), Wolf was a correspondent on The Daily Show and a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Wolf’s Netflix talk show The Break With Michelle Wolf was tragically canceled in 2019 after just 10 episodes, but maybe the world just wasn’t ready for Yogurt for Men yet. The time is now!

The three-episode special will drop on Tuesday, September 12th, just ahead of her national tour, aptly titled the Great To Be Here tour. Check out the trailer above.