After working together on The Good Place, beloved TV icon Ted Danson and creator Mike Schur are teaming up for an all-new comedy that’s heading for Netflix. While little is known about the project except that it will be based on the 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, the series now has a title: A Classic Spy.

On top of that, Schur has lined up one hell of a cast that includes an Always Sunny alum and a very familiar face for fans of Schur’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Via Deadline:

Joining Danson in the project are Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Stephanie Beatriz (Twisted Metal, Encanto), Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Chicago Med), two-time Tony nominee Stephen Mckinley Henderson (Dune), two-time Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers (All In The Family, Gilmore Girls), Eugene Cordero (Loki), Academy Award nominee Margaret Avery (The Color Purple), John Getz (Grace and Frankie), four-time Emmy nominee Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law, Mom), Lori Tan Chinn (Joy Ride), Clyde Kusatsu (Never Have I Ever), Marc Evan Jackson (Lessons In Chemistry) and Jama Williamson (Single Parents).

A Classic Spy will reportedly revolve around Danson’s character working for a private investigator to unravel allegations of elder abuse at a retirement home. Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but we’ll keep you posted as more details emerge from this latest Mike Schur series.

(Via Deadline)