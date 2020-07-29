When Netflix scores winning connections with actors, they know how to keep things going. Such is the case with both Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Jason Bateman (Ozark). The former is already about to star as Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister in September’s Enola Holmes, and now, Brown will star in a film adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s novel The Girls I’ve Been with Bateman in a producing chair. Will he also appear onscreen? One never knows, given that he moved behind the camera to direct episodes of The Outsider and Arrested Development while doing his thing onscreen, so fingers are duly crossed.

In Brown’s case, the 16-year-old actress will portray a con-artist, who’s also (of course) an impersonator and happens to be bisexual. It sounds rather complicated, but this is a “twisty, exhilarating thriller,” according to Deadline’s description of the film. Brown’s character, Nora, must figure out how “get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank.”

Even though Brown’s still a teenager, she’s also playing a producing role for this film, which is a staggering thing to consider. When I was sixteen, I was hoping to pass trigonometry and attempting to hit the correct yard-line during a halftime dance routine. So yep, hats off Stranger Things‘ Eleven, especially since she claimed to learn an American accent from none other than Miley Cyrus.

