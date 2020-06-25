Millie Bobby Brown continues to telekinetically fire up Netflix’s Stranger Things with each successive season, and this fall, she’ll appear on the streaming giant and Legendary Pictures’ new Sherlock Holmes-involved film (which is now the subject of a copyright infringement lawsuit from the Conan Doyle Estate). Brown will portray the iconic detective’s teen sister in Enola Holmes, and Netflix has now released a few photos to provide a glimpse at how this young “super-sleuth” will be represented onscreen. Perhaps you’ll be making the same expressions as Henry Cavill (who will pile his Sherlock atop the many other takes on this character) and Sam Claflin (picking up the Mycroft Holmes character) in the above still.

Enola’s clearly not sitting down and letting the action swirl around her. Of course, that’s what both Sherlock and Mycroft would prefer that she’d do, since the plot involves them attempting to send her off to a finishing school, where she’d become a “proper” lady. This attempted atrocity goes down in 1884 after Enola’s sixteenth birthday, when she awakens to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has evaporated without a trace. As noted, her brothers are keen to ship her off, but she rebels and strikes out with her own investigative ways to find her mom. From the synopsis:

Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ENOLA HOLMES is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

Enola Holmes will stream in September 2020.