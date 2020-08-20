Space Force may have stumbled a bit in its first attempt to boldly go where comedies have rarely attempted, but another John C. Reilly-led space show will attempt to stick the landing a bit better on Showtime this fall.

Thursday brought news that Showtime had picked up Moonbase 8, an A24 project where Reilly will lead astronauts played by Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen to space without completely losing their minds in the process. Much like Space Force, not much of the show is set in space itself.

As Showtime explained, Moonbase 8 will take place in Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator. The show will feature Armisen’s Skip, Heidecker’s Rook, and Reilly’s Cap working together to qualify for their first mission. Apparently, though, things get weird and they’ll “question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.”

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John, and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

Considering the cast for the show it seems inevitable some very strange stuff happens, especially considering all three created, wrote, and executive produced the show along with Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who will direct. No release information was given with the pickup announcement other than sometime this fall, but six episodes of the show’s first season are officially coming to a galaxy… well, this galaxy, very soon.