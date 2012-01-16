Morgan Freeman as a Bubble Bath-Taking Dracula, and the Rest of the Golden Globes

If there’s one thing we learned about the Hollywood Foreign Press during last night’s Golden Globes, it’s that they HATE comedy. How else to explain acting trophies going to Matt LeBlanc for having a big dick in “Episodes” and Laura Dern for pretending “Enlightened” isn’t a drama, rather than Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey/Amy Poehler? (Not to mention all those who weren’t even nominated, like Charlie Day, etc. etc. etc.) An overrated season of “Modern Family” won for Best Comedy, too, furthering the show’s status as the New “Frasier.”
Speaking of: Kelsey Grammer took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in “Boss,” providing thousands of “Frasier” fansites their headline for the day, while the much-deserved Claire Danes spied on, then snagged a Best Actress trophy for “Homeland,” which also won Best Drama.
It’s total BS that “Breaking Bad” wasn’t nominated (and that Bryan Cranston didn’t win), but “Homeland” was fantastic, Showtime’s first HBO-level series. The only other series I would have liked to have won, “Game of Thrones,” got an award elsewhere: PETER DINKLAGE slapped Eric Stonestreet and Guy Pearce in the face, and carried off with a Best Supporting Actor Globe. And Jessica Lange, for her effectively over-the-top work in “American Horror Story,” received the Best Supporting Actress trophy over Sofia Vergara, giving the world thousands of “she already has the REAL Golden Globes” jokes. (Her Pepsi ad ran every three seconds, right?)
Full list of TV winners and nominees and videos of Ricky Gervais’ better-than-2011’s opening monologue and Morgan Freeman’s bubble bath coffin clip after the jump.
Best Drama
Homeland
American Horror Story
Boardwalk Empire
Boss
Game of Thrones
Best Musical or Comedy
Modern Family
Enlightened
Episodes
Glee
New Girl
Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Kelsey Grammer – Boss as Tom Kane
Steve Buscemi – Boardwalk Empire as Nucky Thompson
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad as Walter White
Jeremy Irons – The Borgias as Pope Alexander VI
Damian Lewis – Homeland as Nicholas Brody
Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Claire Danes – Homeland as Carrie Mathison
Mireille Enos – The Killing as Sarah Linden
Julianna Margulies – The Good Wife as Alicia Florrick
Madeleine Stowe – Revenge as Victoria Grayson
Callie Thorne – Necessary Roughness as Dr. Danielle “Dani” Santino
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Matt LeBlanc – Episodes as Matt LeBlanc
Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy
David Duchovny – Californication as Hank Moody
Johnny Galecki – The Big Bang Theory as Leonard Hofstadter
Thomas Jane – Hung as Ray Drecker
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Laura Dern – Enlightened as Amy Jellicoe
Zooey Deschanel – New Girl as Jessica Day
Tina Fey – 30 Rock as Liz Lemon
Laura Linney – The Big C as Catherine Jamison
Amy Poehler – Parks and Recreation as Leslie Knope
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones as Tyrion Lannister
Paul Giamatti – Too Big to Fail as Ben Bernanke
Guy Pearce – Mildred Pierce as Monty Beragon
Tim Robbins – Cinema Verite as Bill Loud
Eric Stonestreet – Modern Family as Cameron Tucker
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film
Jessica Lange – American Horror Story as Constance Langdon
Kelly Macdonald – Boardwalk Empire as Margaret Schroeder
Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham
Sofía Vergara – Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett
Evan Rachel Wood – Mildred Pierce as Veda Pierce
Best Miniseries or Television Film
Downton Abbey
Cinema Verite
The Hour
Mildred Pierce
Too Big to Fail
Highlight of the night. Or would have been, if not for this little guy:
Everything but Dinklage = caca.
Homeland’s pretty great, and I’m glad the show got the award when it did, not four years from now when Showtime’s running it into the ground but people still inexplicably like and watch it.
Honestly, that was the only exciting win of the night, even if it was predictable.
Meh, I’m had more important things to do last night (rewatch the last season of Archer on my DVR before Thursday).
Elton John is the king of bitchface.
And I like Modern Family, even though I get the backlash, but you know the voters will be over it soon. Remember when 30 Rock won everything, and then Glee came along and stole its thunder? And then Modern Family came along and (rightfully) stole Glee’s thunder? I feel like we should be placing bets on the new favorite that will sweep everything next year.
Queen. Definitely queen.
Bryan Cranston deserves every award available for Walter White
The golden globes don’t really matter, you guys. Hence the no capitalization.
The woman from that USA show being nominated for Best Actress had me cracking up.
“Hey, Tommy Gavin’s crazy ex is on a show! WTF?”
I thought Breaking Bad wasn’t eligible for nominations this season because it started airing too late in the year. Or am I confused with last year?
Nevermind, I’m an idiot. Ignore this!
Can the Hollywood Foreign Press Association be forcefully dissolved after not giving the Best Actor – Drama award to Bryan Cranston?
Maybe they don’t know he is the one who knocks? Someone should probably let them know.
I don’t have anything else to say other than fuck you golden globes, you’re assholes and I hope Walter white poisons you with that fucking plant.
Dickheads.
Tio Salamanca watched the Golden Globes and simply dinged his bell twice.
I seriously have to ask: Did Sidney Poitier have a stroke? That was painful and really depressing to watch.
I thought the same thing about Madonna.
Well, at least there were a few deserving winners. And, while I agree that LeBlanc didn’t deserve “best actor,” I did think he was pretty good on Episodes; he showed some pretty good range. More than I expected. And I ain’t talkin’ ’bout penile length.
Also, that Amy Poehler winking gif is really working for me. And the background Tina Fey is just gravy.
Homeland was decent, but let’s face it, it’s not even playing the same sport as Game of Thrones or Boardwalk Empire.
Can you feel the loath toniiiight!