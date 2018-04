AMC

Spoilers through Season 8 of The Walking Dead

Negan did not die in the season eight finale of The Walking Dead, and though Rick promised to let him rot in prison for the rest of his life, that’s obviously not a very good use of the character on the series. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going to be around a long while, and the series is going to need to rehabilitate the character and turn the biggest villain of The Walking Dead into an ally.

How can the show do that?