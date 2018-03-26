Morgan’s ‘You Know What It Is’ Callback From ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

People sometimes complain that The Walking Dead is telling the same story over and over, and where it concerns Morgan Jones, that is not an unfair complaint. Morgan is losing his mind, and if that seems familiar to viewers of The Walking Dead, it should. There’s nothing about his behavior in this week’s episode, “Do Not Send Us Astray,” that we haven’t seen before, often in the precise same way.

Take, for instance, the opening scene, which sees Morgan arguing with the ghost of Gavin. “You know what it is,” Gavin-Ghost says to Morgan. “You were supposed to.”

“You were supposed to,” the ghost of Gavin exclaims again, before Morgan jabs his stick at an apparition.