Move Over TBS, Netflix Is Bringing The Entire ‘Friends’ Series To Us In 2015

Getty Image

One day in the future, perhaps next year or in 2982, an alien race will discover a barren wasteland once known as Earth, and there will be very few relics left for them to examine. However, I guarantee that there will be one TV set somewhere in the dust and debris that will still be playing the entire Friends series, because the hit NBC sitcom is set to become more available than it ever has been before. In a Tweet this morning, Netflix announced that it will be adding Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Joey and Phoebe to its stable of sitcoms available for instant streaming, as Friends will be ready for streaming in its 10-season entirety beginning on January 1.

They will all be there for you, Jan.1, 2015 https://t.co/EdGNWtFsZl — Netflix US (@netflix) October 15, 2014

“For the first time ever, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution has licensed the exclusive subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) rights to one of television’s most successful series ever, WBTV’s “Friends,” to Netflix in the U.S. and Canada. Starting January 1, 2015, Netflix members will have access to the entire 236 episode run of the series, which is still an enormous linear hit on cable (Nick at Nite and TBS) and in broadcast syndication.” (Via the official Warner Bros. TV press release)

Sure, you could save yourself a lot of time and watch that video that basically summed up every episode in 236 seconds, or you could just stick to TBS’s daily three-or-four-hour block and show a little patience. But judging by the nostalgic insanity of the show’s 20th anniversary, I’m willing to bet that someone somewhere is going to attempt to do the unthinkable and watch every Friends episode in a row starting on New Year’s Day.

And I have a feeling that man might be me.