Will this be conventional remake? With Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community, Solo, Childish Gambino, etc.) executive producing, writing, and starring in this project, you can only expect the unexpected. Things could get straight-up surreal at times, or perhaps multi-threat Glover will shows layers that he’s never revealed before now. In all likelihood, there will be some controversy, but let’s discuss what we know about the Mr. And Mrs. Smith series.

With FX’s Atlanta and Amazon’s Swarm in the rear view mirror, Donald Glover has kept his creative fires burning with the latter for a new streaming series that reboots Mr. And Mrs. Smith, the 2005 film that brought Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt together both onscreen and in real life. That marriage didn’t last, but the film earned nearly half a billion dollars at the box office and is a solid action/comedy that you can catch on cable during random Saturdays. The director’s cut is worth nabbing as well, if you have the chance.

Plot

Glover and Maya Erskine (PEN 15, Insecure, Blue Eye Samurai) both write and star as the central pair of assassins who also happen to be married. And of course, neither of them have any idea that the other is also an assassin while growing totally bored in the relationship. Remember how amusing it was to watch Jolie contemplate new curtains around the same time that she was dressing up as a dominatrix and busting some too-rich dude’s chops? With the combined scribe powers of the leading duo and showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), things are guaranteed to get even weirder here.

If you want even more wildness, consider that Glover admitted being somewhat influenced by The Golden Bachelor regarding his upcoming show, although it remains to be seen if he was taking the p*ss with that remark. The timing of that claimed influence might not line up, but it’s sure food for thought. If the TV series lines up with the movie, then eventually, the married assassins will realize what’s been happening and perhaps fall in love all over again. This show is landing in February, so maybe Glover will even decide to play with this concept and then blow romance into smithereens.

From the show’s synopsis:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

Cast

This production has gone through some phases, alright. Originally, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who apparently can do no wrong with Amazon after Fleabag) was slated to star opposite Glover, but somewhere along the way, she dropped out of the project. Erskine (PEN15) hopped onboard in addition to her writing duties, and the supporting cast soon began to fall into place.

Those actors include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) along with John Turturro (who will take no garbage in any role) and Paul Dano (Ruby Sparks, The Batman, Dumb Money). Those three roles remain shrouded in mystery for the time being, but my fingers are crossed for Dano to pick up a part that’s similar to the “WTF?!” unaware dude played by Adam Brody in the Jolie-Pitt movie. This seems like some a good fit and could even be a callback to his whiny response to the “I drink your milkshake” moment in There Will Be Blood. This discussion might be going off the rails, but hey, so did the Jolie-Pitt film.